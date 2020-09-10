A story is told of a pauper in Krakow by the name of Isaac ben Yakil. He struggled each day, scraping together food, going to sleep hungry and waking up the face another day of hunger.

One night, he dreamed of a large bridge in Prague, under which was buried a tremendous treasure. He woke up in the morning, flickers of hope whispering within.

“Can it be that I might really find that treasure and become instantly wealthy?”

He was scared to believe a dream, but when he dreamed it three He knew that his fortune was about to change consecutive times, he knew that his fortune was about to change.

Setting off with nothing in his pocket but dreams and anticipation, he could hardly wait to return home a wealthy man.

He arrived at the bridge in record time and immediately began digging, sure he’d find the treasure instantaneously. But to his surprise, he found nothing.

He tried digging a bit further down. Once again, nothing. He tried a little more to the right and then to the left. There was no treasure to be found. But he was determined, so he dug and dug.

A soldier, seeing all this digging, became suspicious.

“What’s going on over here? Do you have a permit to be digging around this bridge?”

Isaac stammered, embarrassed to explain the reason for his digging. Left with no choice, he told the soldier of his dream.

“Ha!” laughed the soldier. “You traveled all the way here, just because of a dream? Why, I have been having a dream every night that in Krakow there lives a pauper named Isaac ben Yakil, and under his house is buried a huge treasure and he doesn’t even know! I wouldn’t travel all the way to Krakow just because of a dream!”

Isaac realized that this was the treasure he had been meant to find. He immediately turned around and traveled home, and began to dig beneath his home. Indeed, there was a buried treasure, and he became rich overnight.

Believe it or not, this story is about each of us.

We all have incredible treasures buried within. We have wisdom, we have soul power. But when we are not aware, we don’t even know to dig. If we would dig, we would be surprised by the treasures we would find.

So how can we dig deep within? Believe it or not, the shovel is a very simple tool. It’s a pen!

Take your pen and paper. and begin writing.

This time during Elul and Tishrei is a special time—one of introspection and growth. Due to COVID-19, our world has also been plunged into a time of introspection, a time of growth. The ground is ready for you to dig.

Here are some tips to help your digging expedition: