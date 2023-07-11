Let’s face it; no one wants to be criticized, but constructive criticism can be a positive tool when delivered correctly. Although it’s natural to dislike criticism, a growth-oriented person will come to appreciate and value it.

At the end of his life, as recorded in the opening of Deuteronomy, Moses admonished the people for their past transgressions by alluding to them or simply recalling where they occurred. For example, he alluded to the sin of the Golden Calf as di zahav (“much gold”). These two words transmitted a powerful message. Recognizing the value of a veiled reference attests to how well Moses knew and understood his audience. Rather than deliver a lengthy diatribe, he maximized his impact by minimizing his words.

We can emulate Moses by choosing our words wisely and speaking succinctly. The art of giving constructive criticism requires practice just like any other skill.

And when we are criticized, let us recall that we all have rough edges that need smoothing out. Our close friends and loved ones often see them more clearly than co-workers or acquaintances. Constructive criticism can increase our own, and others, self-awareness and wisdom, but we must be open to it. In the words of King Solomon, “Don’t criticize a fool, for he will hate you. Criticize a wise man, and he will love you.”

How does one transform a fool into a wise man? Constructive criticism is distinguished from destructive criticism by how the remarks are presented and how they are perceived by the recipient. What must we know in order to take criticism well and constructively deliver it to others?