Sabich is falafel’s younger, less well known cousin—a popular pita sandwich in Israel, brought there by Iraqi immigrants. The warm pita is stuffed with slices of hard boiled egg, soft fried eggplant, Israeli salad, pickles, hummus, tahini, and amba—a savory pickled mango sauce. It might sound like too much going on at once, but somehow it all works.

To make traditional Sabich, click here.

In this version, I’ve used eggplant as the base and loaded it with the rest of the Sabich fixings, giving you all the same flavors and textures in a slightly different format. I won’t say it’s better than the original, but if you’re looking to switch things up it’s a great alternative.