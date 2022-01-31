Sabich is falafel’s younger, less well known cousin—a popular pita sandwich in Israel, brought there by Iraqi immigrants. The warm pita is stuffed with slices of hard boiled egg, soft fried eggplant, Israeli salad, pickles, hummus, tahini, and amba—a savory pickled mango sauce. It might sound like too much going on at once, but somehow it all works.
To make traditional Sabich, click here.
In this version, I’ve used eggplant as the base and loaded it with the rest of the Sabich fixings, giving you all the same flavors and textures in a slightly different format. I won’t say it’s better than the original, but if you’re looking to switch things up it’s a great alternative.
Ingredients
- 2 large eggplant
- Oil
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
- 4 eggs
- 2 medium Persian cucumbers
- 2 plum tomatoes
- 1 lemon
- Israeli pickles
- Tahini sauce
- Amba sauce
Directions
- Pre-heat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Cut the eggplants in half lengthwise and score them deeply without breaking the skin. Drizzle half the olive oil over the cut sides of the eggplants, and sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Place cut-side down on a baking sheet (use real, not disposable, if possible). Drizzle the remaining oil over the peels.
- Roast uncovered for 30 minutes. Then gently flip the eggplants over and roast for another 10-15 minutes until the flesh is very soft (cooking time will vary depending on which type of pan you use. Disposable foil pans always take longer).
- Boil the eggs using your preferred method. I cover the eggs with cold water and bring to a boil. As soon as the water boils, remove the pot from the heat and keep the cover on. Set timer for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, run the eggs under cold water until fully cooled. Slice and aside.
- Finely dice the cucumbers and tomatoes. Squeeze the fresh lemon over the vegetables and add salt to taste. Set aside.
- To assemble: Carefully transfer the roasted eggplant halves to plates. Use a fork to mash the eggplant a little. Top with sliced egg, Israeli salad, pickles, tahini and amba. Eat immediately.
Serves: 4
