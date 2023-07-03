Mangos are in season around here and aside from eating them plain, I’m adding them to just about everything I can. This salad has quickly become a favorite. It’s pareve and makes a perfect addition to our Shabbat table.
Ingredients
- 2 hearts Romaine lettuce
- 1 mango
- 1 avocado
- 2 persian cucumbers
- ¼ cup almonds
- Basil vinaigrette dressing (or any dressing of your choice)
Directions
- Wash and check the lettuce carefully. Chop roughly (to your preferred size).
- Cut the cucumbers on the diagonal. Peel and slice the avocado and mango into long strips.
- Dress with lemon, oil, salt, pepper OR try my Basil vinaigrette dressing (or another dressing of your choice).
- Toss all ingredients together with a small amount of dressing. Taste and add more as desired. Top with a handful of almonds or your preferred nut.
Serves: 4-6
