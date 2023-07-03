Mangos are in season around here and aside from eating them plain, I’m adding them to just about everything I can. This salad has quickly become a favorite. It’s pareve and makes a perfect addition to our Shabbat table.

Ingredients

  • 2 hearts Romaine lettuce
  • 1 mango
  • 1 avocado
  • 2 persian cucumbers
  • ¼ cup almonds
  • Basil vinaigrette dressing (or any dressing of your choice)

Directions

  1. Wash and check the lettuce carefully. Chop roughly (to your preferred size).
  2. Cut the cucumbers on the diagonal. Peel and slice the avocado and mango into long strips.
  3. Dress with lemon, oil, salt, pepper OR try my Basil vinaigrette dressing (or another dressing of your choice).
  4. Toss all ingredients together with a small amount of dressing. Taste and add more as desired. Top with a handful of almonds or your preferred nut.

Serves: 4-6