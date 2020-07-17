



1. They Are the First Nine Days of Av Known as “the Nine Days,” the first nine days of Av are a time of heightened mourning. At this time, the Jewish nation mourns the calamities that befell our people during the destruction of the two Holy Temples, which happened nearly 500 years apart at the same time of year. More About the Nine Days

2. They Are Part of the Three Weeks This period of mourning begins, in smaller measure, nearly two weeks earlier on the fast of the 17th of Tammuz—the day the walls of Jerusalem were breached by the Roman invaders. Known as “the Three Weeks” or bein hametzarim (“between the straits”), we observe this period by avoiding haircuts, purchasing new clothing, holding or attending weddings, and enjoying music. More About the Three Weeks

3. They (Kind of) Culminate on the 9th of Av The last of the nine days is the fast of 9 Av, known in Hebrew as Tisha B’Av—the saddest day on the Jewish calendar, when both Holy Temples were burned. But some of the mourning practices (more on those below) continue all the way until midday of Av 10. What Is Tisha B’Av?

4. We Avoid Dangerous Activities During the entire three-week period, many are careful to avoid any activities that may be dangerous, with even more caution during these final nine days. This includes walking alone in a secluded place, participating in dangerous sports, and even scheduling surgery that can be delayed until a different time. More About Why and How We Avoid Danger at This Time

5. We Don’t Bathe or Do Laundry For the duration of this period we do not bathe for pleasure or launder clothing (except for a baby’s)—even clothes that will not be worn during the Nine Days—or wear freshly laundered outer layers. Those who wish to change their clothes daily should prepare a number of garments and briefly don each of them before the onset of the Nine Days. It is then permitted to wear these “non-freshly laundered” garments.