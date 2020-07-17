1. They Are the First Nine Days of Av
Known as “the Nine Days,” the first nine days of Av are a time of heightened mourning. At this time, the Jewish nation mourns the calamities that befell our people during the destruction of the two Holy Temples, which happened nearly 500 years apart at the same time of year.
2. They Are Part of the Three Weeks
This period of mourning begins, in smaller measure, nearly two weeks earlier on the fast of the 17th of Tammuz—the day the walls of Jerusalem were breached by the Roman invaders. Known as “the Three Weeks” or bein hametzarim (“between the straits”), we observe this period by avoiding haircuts, purchasing new clothing, holding or attending weddings, and enjoying music.
3. They (Kind of) Culminate on the 9th of Av
The last of the nine days is the fast of 9 Av, known in Hebrew as Tisha B’Av—the saddest day on the Jewish calendar, when both Holy Temples were burned. But some of the mourning practices (more on those below) continue all the way until midday of Av 10.
4. We Avoid Dangerous Activities
During the entire three-week period, many are careful to avoid any activities that may be dangerous, with even more caution during these final nine days. This includes walking alone in a secluded place, participating in dangerous sports, and even scheduling surgery that can be delayed until a different time.
5. We Don’t Bathe or Do Laundry
For the duration of this period we do not bathe for pleasure or launder clothing (except for a baby’s)—even clothes that will not be worn during the Nine Days—or wear freshly laundered outer layers. Those who wish to change their clothes daily should prepare a number of garments and briefly don each of them before the onset of the Nine Days. It is then permitted to wear these “non-freshly laundered” garments.
6. We Do Not Eat Meat or Drink Wine
Like mourners during shiva for a beloved family member, we do not eat meat (including poultry) or drink wine during this period, aside from Shabbat. If possible, even the havdalah wine or grape juice should be given to a child—younger than bar/bat mitzvah age—to drink.
The exceptions to this rule are meat and wine enjoyed as part of a meal that celebrates a mitzvah, such as a circumcision, bar mitzvah, or the completion of a tractate of the Talmud.
Join the Discussion