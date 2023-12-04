Get into the Chanukah (or pre-Chanukah) spirit with these chewy peanut butter cookies with a soft chocolate-gelt center.
You can make these dairy or pareve, by using real butter and milk chocolate coins or non-dairy butter replacement and pareve chocolate coins.
Find out more: What Is Hanukkah Gelt?
Ingredients
- ½ cup unsalted butter (or non-dairy substitute), softened
- ½ cup smooth peanut butter
- ½ cup white sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 egg, room temperature
- 1 ½ cups flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 12 large or 24 small chocolate coins (dairy or non-dairy)
- Additional white sugar for coating
Directions
- Take the chocolate coins out of their wrappers. Set aside.
- Pre-heat oven to 350°F (180°C).
- You do not need a mixer for this recipe. A strong spoon works just fine.
- Mix the butter, peanut butter, white sugar and brown sugar. Add the egg and mix until incorporated.
- Add the baking powder, salt, and flour. Add the flour in a few small increments. Dough should come together easier into a smooth soft dough.
- Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
- This recipe makes either 12 large cookies or 24 small ones, depending on which size chocolate coins you have. You can also do a mixture, but make sure to baking them separately—large cookies on one pan, smaller cookies on a separate pan, because they will require different amounts of time in the oven.
- Roll the dough into balls. For smaller cookies, use a 1-tablespoon measuring spoon to scoop the dough. For larger ones, use 2 tablespoons (which is the same as an ⅛-cup measuring cup).
- Roll the dough into balls and then roll each ball in white sugar. Place on parchment paper, leaving space for the cookies to spread. Do not flatten.
- Bake for 12 minutes (or 8 minutes for smaller cookies).
- Remove from oven and press a chocolate coin in the center of each cookie. Return to oven and bake for another 3 minutes (2 minutes for the smaller cookies).
- Let cookies cool before trying to move them from the baking sheet.
Yields: 12 large or 24 small gelt cookies
