Ingredients
- ½ head purple cabbage
- 2 plum tomatoes
- 1 large onion
- ½ cup black olives, whole or sliced
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 tbsp herbs de provence
- 2 tsp balsamic vinegar
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ⅛ tsp black pepper
- 1 cup raw polenta
- ¼ cup parmesan cheese
Directions
- Pre-heat the oven to 425°F (220°C).
- Cut the cabbage, tomatoes and onion into wedges.
- Toss the vegetables (including the olives) with the seasoning. Spread out on a baking sheet and bake covered for 20 minutes, then uncovered for an additional 20, or until the cabbage is tender.
- NOTE: baking on a real pan vs a disposable foil pan significantly alters the cooking time. A foil pan will take longer, glass or ceramic will be ready sooner. Ovens also vary, so keep an eye on it.
- Cook the polenta according to the package directions. Once cooked, stir in the parmesan cheese and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve a scoop of polenta with a generous heaping of roasted vegetables in each bowl. Optional: garnish with additional parmesan.
- NOTE: If you want to double the vegetables, go ahead, but do it across two pans, don’t cram it all into one. You may need to switch racks halfway through roasting so they cook evenly.
Serves: 4
