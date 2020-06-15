Ingredients
- 1 large cauliflower
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp sumac
- ½ tsp chili powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 4 tbsp olive oil
To serve:
- Hummus
- Tahini paste (mixed with water and lemon juice)
- Mint leaves (or other herbs like parsley or cilantro, if you prefer)
- Pistachios (salted, roasted)
- Flaked salt (such as Maldon)
Directions
- Cut the cauliflower into florets. Wash and check for bugs (or use frozen cauliflower).
- Mix the spices and oil in a small bowl. Pour over the cauliflower and toss until well coated.
- Spread the cauliflower out over a baking sheet. For best results, use glass or metal (even an oven-safe skillet will work); try to avoid disposable foil pans—they do not cook evenly and won’t get you crispy bottoms.
- Bake uncovered at 425°F (220°C) for 20 minutes.
- To serve: Smear a generous amount of hummus across the bottom of the platter. Scatter cauliflower on top. Drizzle with prepared tahini sauce (mix paste with water and lemon juice). Garnish with roughly chopped herbs and pistachios and a sprinkled of flaked sea salt. Serve warm or at room temperature.
