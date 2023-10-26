The story of Rachel Edri, the mother and grandmother from the southern city of Ofakim, who staved off Hamas terrorists with coffee and cookies, quickly reverberated across Israel and around the world.

Rachel and her husband had just returned from the bomb shelter shortly after 7a.m. on Simchat Torah morning when five Hamas terrorists broke through the windows of their home armed with grenades, rifles, and other weapons, and took them hostage. For the next 20 hours, while the terrorists negotiated with Israeli police, Rachel forced herself to remain calm and play host. “If they’re hungry, they’ll be more angry,” she told herself, and offered them chicken and cookies.

This is said to be the recipe for those cookies which, along with her clear-headedness and immense faith, helped save her and her husband’s lives.

