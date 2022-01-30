Sabich is falafel’s younger, less well known cousin—a popular pita sandwich in Israel, brought there by Iraqi immigrants. The warm pita is stuffed with slices of hard boiled egg, soft fried eggplant, Israeli salad, pickles, hummus, tahini, and amba—a savory pickled mango sauce. It might sound like too much going on in one sandwich, but somehow it all works.

It’s not a difficult recipe, but there are a few different pieces you have to prepare, so it can be a bit time consuming. Some suggestions:

a) Prepare all the parts at the beginning of the week and refrigerate in small containers. Then you can easily assemble it for lunches or quick dinners during the week.

b) Sabich can be a good option for a crowd or large family or picky kids, because each person can choose which items to include in their pita. Fry up some falafels and you suddenly have double the options.