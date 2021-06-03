Did you know that gnocchi doesn’t need to be boiled? I did not, until recently. The texture is different—a little more chewy and the outside gets nice a crispy—but equally delicious. The vegetables provide so much flavor, and the burst tomatoes coat the gnocchi creating a light sauce. A shaving of parmesan over the top just brings the whole thing home.

Ingredients

  • 1 pint tomatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 1 small zucchini, cut into half-rounds
  • 1 corn cob, corn sliced off
  • 1 purple onion, sliced into quarter rounds
  • 1 lb shelf-stable gnocchi
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt
  • Garlic powder
  • Oregano
  • Fresh basil, cut into ribbons
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Black pepper

Directions

  1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C).
  2. Cut the vegetables to size and spread across the baking sheet. Add the gnocchi. Season with oil and a light sprinklings of the spices. Gently toss to coat.
  3. Roast uncovered for 20 minutes.
  4. Divide into bowls and grate parmesan over the top. Garnish with ribbons of fresh basil and a couple of grinds of black pepper.