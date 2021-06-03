Did you know that gnocchi doesn’t need to be boiled? I did not, until recently. The texture is different—a little more chewy and the outside gets nice a crispy—but equally delicious. The vegetables provide so much flavor, and the burst tomatoes coat the gnocchi creating a light sauce. A shaving of parmesan over the top just brings the whole thing home.
Ingredients
- 1 pint tomatoes, halved lengthwise
- 1 small zucchini, cut into half-rounds
- 1 corn cob, corn sliced off
- 1 purple onion, sliced into quarter rounds
- 1 lb shelf-stable gnocchi
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- Salt
- Garlic powder
- Oregano
- Fresh basil, cut into ribbons
- Parmesan cheese
- Black pepper
Directions
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C).
- Cut the vegetables to size and spread across the baking sheet. Add the gnocchi. Season with oil and a light sprinklings of the spices. Gently toss to coat.
- Roast uncovered for 20 minutes.
- Divide into bowls and grate parmesan over the top. Garnish with ribbons of fresh basil and a couple of grinds of black pepper.
