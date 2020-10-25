I’m no curry expert, but like so many others, as the cold weather rolls in, I’m always looking for warm and hearty stews and broths, and this vegetable-based curry is definitely a good one to add to your roster. (Southern Hemisphere folks, bookmark this one for July!)

I’ve used a recipe from the Little Spice Jar blog, with some adaptations. Using a pre-made red curry paste saves a lot of time. The one I used is the Taste of Asia brand. There may be other kosher options, depending where you live. Of course, you can always make your own. You’ll want to adjust the amount of paste based on a) the strength of your paste, b) how much heat you want in your food.

Although this recipe does call for quite a number of ingredients, the cooking process is quite quick and it’s not too hard to pull together on a weeknight (especially if you buy pre-cut butternut squash).