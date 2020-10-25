I’m no curry expert, but like so many others, as the cold weather rolls in, I’m always looking for warm and hearty stews and broths, and this vegetable-based curry is definitely a good one to add to your roster. (Southern Hemisphere folks, bookmark this one for July!)
I’ve used a recipe from the Little Spice Jar blog, with some adaptations. Using a pre-made red curry paste saves a lot of time. The one I used is the Taste of Asia brand. There may be other kosher options, depending where you live. Of course, you can always make your own. You’ll want to adjust the amount of paste based on a) the strength of your paste, b) how much heat you want in your food.
Although this recipe does call for quite a number of ingredients, the cooking process is quite quick and it’s not too hard to pull together on a weeknight (especially if you buy pre-cut butternut squash).
Ingredients
- 1 large shallot (or 2 small), finely diced
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 lb (450 grams) cubed butternut squash
- 1-inch chunk ginger, finely minced
- 2 tsp curry powder (use sweet curry powder if you prefer less heat)
- 2 tbsp red curry paste (adjust to taste)
- 1 (13.5 oz / 400 ml) can coconut milk
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- 2 tsp soy sauce
- 1-2 tsp sugar
- Salt to taste
- 1 (15 oz / 400 grams) can chickpeas
- 5 oz (150 grams) baby spinach, arugula, kale, etc.
- To serve: basmati rice, crushed peanuts, fresh herbs (cilantro, parsley, or mint), lime wedge
Directions
- Use a large, wide skillet.
- Gently fry the shallot in the oil for a couple of minutes over medium heat. You do not want the shallot to brown.
- Add the butternut squash, ginger, curry powder, and red curry paste and mix so that the ingredients are evenly coating the squash. Cook for several minutes. The curry paste and ginger will become strong and fragrant at this point.
- Now add the coconut milk, broth, soy sauce, sugar and cook until the butternut squash is just starting to soften. Add the chickpeas and cook until the butternut squash is soft enough to eat.
- Taste the sauce and add salt as needed.
- Stir in the greens and turn off the heat.
- Serve with steamed basmati rice, fresh herbs, crushed peanuts, and a squeeze of fresh lime.
- Reheats well.
Serves: 6
