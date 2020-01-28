Shakshuka is the perfect thing to make when you want something fresh and relatively quick that you can make with ingredients you probably already have in the house. Best of all, it works for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and if you're having company on short notice, it's an easy way to impress and a fun, social way to eat.
Ingredients
- 1 onion, diced
- Good quality olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- Kosher salt
- 1 red pepper, diced
- ½ green pepper, diced
- 2 tbsp. tomato paste
- 3 beefsteak tomatoes, diced
- 1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce (425 grams)
- ½ cup water
- 2 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. cumin
- ⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper
- Black pepper
- 6-8 eggs
- Parsley
Directions
- Use a large, wide, oven-safe frying pan. Heat it over medium-high heat. Add a couple of tablespoons of oil to the pan and saute the onion until translucent. Add the garlic and a sprinkle of salt and cook for another couple of minutes until the garlic smells fragrant.
- Add the diced peppers and saute until starting to soften (use a little more oil if needed). Add the tomato paste and cook for another couple of minutes. Add the diced tomato, tomato sauce, water, paprika, cumin, cayenne pepper, and some more salt. Cook over medium-low for 15-20 minutes until sauce has started to thicken and reduce.
- Pre-heat the oven to 375°F (190°C).
- Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning to taste. Use the back of a spoon to make indents in the tomato mixture at intervals throughout the pan. Crack each egg into a glass and check for blood. Then drop each egg into one of the indents. Season with fresh cracked black pepper.
- Transfer the frying pan to the oven and bake for 8-10 minutes until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny.
- Garnish with fresh parsley and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve with warm crusty bread to mop up all that delicious sauce.
Join the Discussion