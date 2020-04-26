Eggplant is an often under-appreciated vegetable. I go back and forth on it myself, but here it makes a great base for a pile of my favorite Middle Eastern flavors: tahini, silan, pomegranate, feta, and parsley. And it’s bright and eye-catching to boot! Versions of this dish have been on my radar for some years, but I’ve only just gotten around to making it myself.
Ingredients
- 2 eggplants
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- Salt
- Black pepper
- 2 tbsp tahini
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1-2 tbsp water
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 2 tsp silan (date honey)
- 1 pomegranate
- 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
- Fresh parsley
Directions
- Pre-heat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Cut the eggplants in half lengthwise and score them deeply without breaking the skin. Drizzle half the olive oil over the cut sides of the eggplants, and sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Place cut-side down on a baking sheet (use real, not disposable, if possible). Drizzle the remaining oil over the peels.
- Roast uncovered for 30 minutes. Then gently flip the eggplants over and roast for another 10-15 minutes until the flesh is very soft (cooking time will vary depending on which type of pan you use. Disposable foil pans always take longer).
- While the eggplants are roasting, prepare the other elements. Mix the tahini with the water, lemon juice, and garlic and a pinch of salt. Set aside.
- De-seed the pomegranate. Crumble the feta. And roughly chop the parsley. Keep each element separate.
- Remove the eggplants from the oven and transfer the halves to a platter or individual plates. Drizzle generously with tahini, then the silan. Cover with feta, pomegranate seeds, and top with fresh parsley. Dig in while the eggplant is still warm!
Yields: 4 eggplant halves
