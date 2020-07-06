Directions:

Prepare all the fillings before you begin: Soak the vermicelli in hot water for 5 minutes, until soft. Drain and set aside. Slice the green parts of the bok choy and scallions. Pick the mint leaves. Julienne the peppers and apples (cover the apples with cold water to keep them white and crisp). Lay out all the fillings in small bowls around your work area, or line them up on a cutting board. Lay out a piece of parchment paper. This will be your workspace, so the rice paper doesn’t stick to your countertop or cutting board. Prepare a dish of water. The dish should be large enough to fit the rice paper wrapper into, so use a large plate, casserole dish or baking pan. Submerge the first rice paper wrapper in the water for 10-15 seconds. Remove and place on the parchment paper. It should still be firm, because it will continue to soften while you fill it. If you soak it until it’s completely soft, it will be too difficult to work with. Layer your filling ingredients on the first third of the wrapper, but not quite at the edge (see pictures here from the last time I made these). Try to sandwich the firmer items (the apples and green peppers) between the softer items. This will make the rice paper less likely to tear. Layer your ingredients, and top with another couple of spinach leaves. By now the rice paper should be soft and pliable. Gently fold the two sides in, so they cover some of the filling on each end. Then roll up tightly, tucking the ingredients in gently with your fingers as you go, if necessary. Place on the side and continue until you’ve rolled all 10. Cut in half and serve with the peanut dipping sauce (recipe below).

NOTE: These do not store well. You can prep the vegetables in advance, but do not assemble and roll until within an hour of eating.

TIP: You might have trouble rolling the first few. The rice paper is fragile and can tear. But if you are consistently finding it impossible to work with, try a different brand. There are some that are simply unworkable (in my experience). I’ve been very happy with the Natural Earth brand.