On Rosh Hashanah, it is customary to eat foods whose names in the vernacular allude to blessing and prosperity. For example, the Yiddish word for carrot, meren, also means “increase,” symbolizing our wish for a year of abundance.

Here’s an alternative to tzimmes that hits the carrot brief without the overwhelming sweetness. (I do also have a less sweet tzimmes recipe for you if you prefer.) And your house will smell amazing while they’re cooking!