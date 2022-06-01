Dear Rachel,

I am so overwhelmed! My life is filled with so much rushing and work and hecticness, and a “To Do” list a mile long. I have so much on my plate; my body is filled with aches and pains. I’m constantly criticizing myself for not being as organized, patient or accomplished as some of my friends. I also find myself snapping at my kids and husband. I feel like a mess! Any helpful suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

Mess.

Dear Mess,

I’m so sorry that life is overwhelming and you’re in pain. Even reading your words and how you signed your letter puts me in pain. And I remember feeling very similar to you. But I changed and so can you. Life can be busy, yet we can choose to be kind and nurturing to ourselves.

The Rebbe teaches that we have an obligation to go out of Mitzrayim, “Egypt,” every day. What does this mean?

The word Mitzrayim also means “limitations.” Each time we push past our limitations and tap into our soul’s infinite power to touch the Divine and traverse difficulties, we are performing miracles, akin to those G‑d did during the Exodus.

When you beat yourself up inside—when you compare yourself to others and continuously fall short—you are living in a straitjacket of limitations.

It’s time to set yourself free.

Many years ago, I came across a quote from the Rebbe that rocked my world. “Judaism is, essentially, a ‘feminine’ religion. As a religious and ethical system, it seeks to change the world into a better place, but its approach to achieving this goal is a uniquely feminine one.”

The feminine approach to change is through nurturing, as opposed to a masculine approach of conquering by force. In this way, women are able to bring the underlying qualities of a person to the surface and help them grow at their own pace.

And so, I asked myself if the methods I was using to grow as a Jewish woman were those of conquering and subduing or gentleness and nurturing. I certainly didn’t feel nurturing or gentle to myself. And that lack of gentle energy sometimes spilled over onto others.

I became aware that similar to you, I spent a lot of time criticizing myself, pushing myself and comparing myself to other women. I believed that if I worked harder on my “weaknesses,” then I could conquer them.

Years have passed, and I have made a few simple shifts. I encourage you to try them too, to lessen the tension and stress that you’re feeling in your daily life. This is you going out of your Mitzrayim, your limitations, and choosing health, joy, nurturing and kindness—your birthright as a Jewish woman.

Our thoughts can affect the actual physical state of the body. As part of our autonomic nervous system, G‑d created two primary modes: sympathetic (fight, flight and freeze) and parasympathetic (peace and patience). Like a hunting lioness—ears forward, eyes focused and body ready to attack—our sympathetic nervous system enables us to hyper-focus on the task at hand. However, operating from this model also creates a surplus of stress hormones and puts us in a controlled mindset, closing off our ability to recognize other responses available to us.

To maintain balance in our lives, G‑d designed the parasympathetic nervous system, giving us the ability to rest, digest and recuperate after the body experiences stress. Reacting from this more peaceful space puts us in a more relaxed state of being. And, importantly, new and creative ideas and options become available to us for—we are no longer hyper-focused on trying to control the outcome.

Here are four ways to bring in more feminine, nurturing energy while cutting down on the conquering/criticism: