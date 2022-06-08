I would like to tell you about something that I’ve been doing lately, and how I got some extraordinary help from Above to do it.

But first, a little background. My brother, Rabbi Shlomo Friedman, is director of Tzach, the Lubavitch Youth Organization in Crown Heights.

About a year ago, he came up with a useful item. It is a small rectangular cardboard envelope, very beautifully drawn and decorated with Shabbat candles on the front and on the back. There is also a sentence that these candles are in memory of our mother, Rebbetzin Miriam Tzimmel Friedman.

Inside this carton are two tea lights and a small box of kitchen matches, as well as a little colorful brochure explaining Shabbat candle-lighting and the blessings to be made.

You see, the Rebbe began mivtzoim, a campaign to encourage mitzvot. The Rebbe issued a call to every Jew: Even if you are not fully committed to a Torah life, do a mitzvah. The value of one mitzvah will not be diminished by the fact that there are others you are not prepared to do. The Rebbe suggested 10 mitzvot, choosing ones that are central to Jewish life, and urged us to encourage as many people as we can to do these mitzvot. One is lighting Shabbat candles.

So recently, I decided that I would start carrying this cardboard envelope with the colorful brochure and tea lights in my handbag. If I met a woman who I thought would benefit from it, I would stop her and say, “Would you like a Shabbat candle-lighting kit? It’s free.” Most of the time, they say “No, thank you.” But then, I say, “This is in memory of my mother, who always lit her candles early.”

Somehow, as soon as I mention my mother, inevitably, everyone accepts. So my mother is doing good deeds from Gan Eden, just as she did her whole life.

I did not particularly like the box of matches in the package because they were kitchen matches. I thought it needed a pretty matchbook. So a few weeks ago, I went on a scavenger hunt for matchbooks. I walked up and down Harding Avenue, the main shopping street in Surfside, Fla., looking for them. But not one store had any. In desperation, I went into the cigar store, figuring for sure they would have them. The owner told me that matchbooks are out of stock for some reason and not available anywhere.

I couldn’t believe that, so I went home and turned to Amazon and put in a search for matchbooks. That’s the only word I used: “Matchbooks.”

You won’t believe what came up. Within two minutes, there was a matchbook. But definitely not an ordinary matchbook. It was bright-red and shiny, and imprinted in gold letters. Guess what was written on it? It’s so amazing! It said: “Shabbat Candles … Add Your Light.”

Shabbat candles. Add your light. It was a miracle! I never mentioned anything Jewish in my search. I just wrote “matchbook.”

Of course, I ordered 100 of them right away, and they now sit proudly in those lovely envelopes. If the woman I give one to seems inclined to talk a little, I tell her about how I got those matches. And everyone is inspired and asks if they can have more than one. I give them out happily.

I’m beginning to run a little low in my supply, so today I went on Amazon to reorder. Well, guess what? They didn’t appear in my search results! The only thing even close is incense. Hardly what I’m looking for.

I went back into my old orders, figuring I could just reorder, but nope. That, too, did not appear.

So I have to think that maybe this was aone-time gift from G‑d (and my mother) to start me out on my venture since I never did this before.

I am so thankful that I am now able to do my small part in helping Jewish women and girls to start lighting Shabbat candles. I am hoping that those beautiful shiny matchbooks will be the catalyst.

And now, how about you? Can you add your light? And if you already light Shabbat candles, maybe you can share this beautiful mitzvah with someone else.

Do it for my mother.