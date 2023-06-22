I quietly entered the conference room as it was filling up with people. The coaching seminar was well attended, with a group of 19 women and one man. As an introvert, I was trying to make my entrance with the least amount of attention possible.

“Wow! Your hair is beautiful!” I heard shouted towards me as I made my way to the far end of the gigantic table.

I turned, looking for where the voice came from. “Thank you! It’s a wig,” I announced. “I’m a Torah observant Jew, and as a married woman, I cover my hair.” So much for my efforts at staying low profile.

I can break out of my comfort zone when necessary, and in this case, I decided I would. I’ve learned from my spiritual guide, the Rebbe, that educating others about the Jewish way of life—even if they’re not of the Jewish faith—is important.

A beautiful conversation ensued, as I took a few moments to explain why married, Torah-observant women cover their hair, focusing on the mystical meaning. I kept it short and simple, and explained that after a woman marries, her hair can attract a type of negative spiritual force if left uncovered. At home, I cover it with a scarf, while outside the home with a wig. It was an interesting discussion considering none of the people there were Jewish.

We settled into our seats and time flew by as we shared and learned, honing our coaching craft. But my spot in the limelight was not over, and soon, the next wondrous hiccup occurred. We each took turns standing in front of the room and telling others a bit about ourselves and what kind of coaching we specialized in.

The one man present began his personal story. He was only in his early 30s but had already had more than his share of painful experiences. He was covered with tattoos with no bare skin showing except for his very kind face. He had the full attention of all the compassionate women in the audience as he shared the difficult and challenging hand life had dealt him.

He had been a serious drug dealer before getting help for himself and then becoming a coach. Many of the women clutched their hearts, tears in their eyes as he described his path to recovery. And then one of the women enthusiastically suggested: “Please walk around the room so we can each show you some love and give you a hug!”

Uh, oh. I can’t believe it! G‑d has an interesting sense of humor! No way out of this one. It’s going to be necessary to draw attention to myself again because I’ll be the one woman in the room who will not hug this man.

It wasn’t that I was missing a compassionate heart; it was just that according to my faith, men and women who are not married or closely related can’t touch. So there’s no shaking hands, let alone hugging.

This was going to be awkward.

As this man made his way around the table, with each woman rising to embrace him, my mind quickly searched for what I could tactfully and kindly say to at least lessen the blow of my upcoming rejection. He had openly shared his story with us and was in quite a vulnerable position. Now I could become another cause of sorrow in his already difficult life!

I turned towards him as he stood in front of me expecting the same hug everyone else had given him. Fully aware that all eyes were on me, I said: “I’m so sorry. I can’t hug you because I’m a Torah-observant Jewish woman, and the only men we touch are our husbands and close family members. But I was touched by your story, and thank you so much for sharing.”

He was very respectful, nodded and moved on. When it was break time, I went over to speak to him just to make sure that there were no hard feelings. Many people have had negative experiences with religion or religious people—and have felt judged, rejected or cast off. It was important to me to be a good representative of my religion by showing kindness and compassion even amid the restrictions I chose to follow. Thankfully, he was fine, and we ended up chatting about our religious beliefs and how we serve our coaching clients from a place of strength.

Before G‑d gave the Jewish people the Torah, He approached the other nations and offered it to them. Each had one reason or another for rejecting G‑d’s gift, but the common denominator was that taking on G‑d’s mitzvot and living according with His will was too uncomfortable. They were not willing to make the necessary personal and communal sacrifices.

So the Jewish nation received the Torah with the charge of spreading G‑d’s message to every person in every corner of the world. And ironically, it is specifically through standing up for our convictions, as uncomfortable as it may be, that this is done in the most beautiful way.

Fast-forward more than 3,000 years to a small conference in Portland, Oregon. A simple Jew respectfully and humbly stood up for her differences. People were intrigued and curious, not judgmental or unkind. They were respectful and wanted to know more, not less. Those uncomfortable moments become opportunities for connection, not separation.

I’m aware that in every situation where one needs to do something different according to their practices, it will not always be accepted with such grace. At the same time, acting with confidence and pride is how to serve your Creator, popular or as unpopular as it may be, as that is being in alignment with your soul and G‑d’s will.

May our ways be blessed, and may we serve as a light unto the nations.