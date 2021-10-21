It’s been a hard week in Melbourne. Heavy lockdowns, 9 p.m. curfews, no access to parks, no school, masks must be worn even if you exercise. It’s been really rough, to say the least. I’ve been looking for a silver lining—something to boost morale for me and my friends. Something that will strengthen my faith in humanity.

In short, something to cheer me up.

The Midrash explains that when G‑d wanted to give the Jewish people the Torah, He asked for a guarantor.

“Our fathers?” we suggested, thinking that Torah would be studied by the wise and aged. When this wasn’t accepted, we suggested our prophets, relegating Torah to the sages and rabbis. When this, too, was not accepted, we said: “Our children will be our guarantors.”

G‑d agreed because when our children are taught and absorb the beauty of Torah from a young age, we are guaranteed that not only will the Torah be everlastingly, but that the younger generation affects their peers and parents as well. And this is the silver lining that is glowing for me.

My friend told me about her friend who has a job in the retail industry. Since the lockdown, all retail shops have been closed. No work means no money, and no money means no food to put on the table.

In order to help, my friend tries to drop off gifts of food whenever she can. One day, her daughter asked if she could help her mother deliver the food, and she slipped a $10 note under the soup container. Every week without fail, this girl continues to slip $10 of her hard-earned money into the food packages. The person receiving it thinks it’s from her mother, but we know who is giving it.

In Melbourne, if someone tests positive for Covid, and you were at a place they were at within their infectious period, you and your entire household need to quarantine for 14 days to ascertain that you aren’t infected with the virus.

Last week, there were lots of people doing last-minute errands for Shabbat. Unfortunately, some of those stores became “hot spots,” and therefore this week there are quite a few families in quarantine. My neighbor’s cousins are one of those families.

I noticed my neighbor’s sweet child cutting some flowers from her garden and wrapping them up in a piece of paper decorated with hearts and a beautiful ribbon.

When I asked her what she was doing she replied: ”My cousin is in quarantine and must be feeling very lonely, so I’m bringing her flowers with my favorite game to enjoy. She needs it more than me!”

And here’s my favorite story.

My friend is a single mother struggling with four children. Her father died this year, leaving a huge gaping hole for both her and her children. Her older son has ADHD and has been through a few schools. It has been quite the roller-coaster ride for him and his mother.

Thank G‑d, things have finally settled down, and this summer, instead of going to camp, he decided to get a job. His mother found him part-time work at a butcher store. He thrived. He loved the responsibility and finally felt a real sense of accomplishment.

This boy had received a lavish bar mitzvah, compliments of her father, his Zayda. Unfortunately, this year there was no one to pay for the bar mitzvah of her next son, and combined with Covid-19 restrictions, they decided to have his brother’s bar mitzvah in a restaurant. It was a small, simple and sweet affair.

This young man, the older brother, stood up and made a speech, saying the following:

“As you know, Zayda always gave each grandchild $500 for his or her bar or bat mitzvah. Zayda is no longer here with us, but his tradition lives on.” He then presented his younger brother, the bar mitzvah boy, with $500 from “Zayda.”

He continued, “Zayda would want you to feel as special as I felt at my bar mitzvah; therefore, I am giving you this on his behalf. Mazel tov!”

My friend couldn’t stop crying tears of pride and joy.

This indeed is the silver lining in these hard times. It provides me with strength and happiness that the future will be bright because our children are making the world a better place.

They are indeed our guarantors.