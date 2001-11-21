You may consider yourself a single person, but there are many characters playing their own script inside you, each capable of detaching itself from the others.

Intellect will blast off on its own journey happily detached from emotion. Emotion will burn itself up in a fire that never comes to action. Your arms and legs can go through mindless, heartless, meaningless actions day in and out. And the soul can fly high, oblivious to anything that concerns your down-to-earth life.

But when you eat your meal mindfully, do business with a conscience, treat a cranky child with loving patience—in all these things a harmony of parts is achieved. All of you becomes one.