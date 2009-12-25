“I will waken the morning star!” (Psalms 57:9) So said King David, “Rather than the morning awakening me, I will awaken the morning.” (Jerusalem Talmud)

Wake up in the morning and decide what sort of a day today will be.

Don’t awaken because it is day. Let it be day because you are awake.

Because if you are awake only because the sun told you to rise, then you are still asleep.

The sensation of wakefulness—that is the day suspending you above your bed. The ‘you’ inside still slumbers.

But if the sun shines because you are awake, then you are living a real day.

Wake up in the morning and tell the sun to rise. Decide what sort of a day it will be and make it happen.