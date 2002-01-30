Between the brain and the heart lies a narrow strait called the neck.

This neck presents a major challenge, because the brain must ponder very deeply to squeeze its thoughts through such tight passage and reach the heart below.

But it is also a great advantage, because when the heart is thrown to and fro by the mighty rapids of life, spinning in circles from the turbulence of desire and fear, the brain can still observe from its perch high above the rapids and direct the heart back on course.