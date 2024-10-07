ב"ה
One Year Stronger

A Pre-Yom Kippur Webcast

One Year Stronger: A Pre-Yom Kippur Webcast

Join us as we reflect and gain inspiration from each other to make a real difference. This webcast will feature messages from those directly impacted by the attack and the war and shows how the Jewish nation is one year stronger.
32 Comments

32 Comments
Bob Braun Montréal via JewishTV iOS October 25, 2024

Does Hashem deserve the valor, the devotion of Jews who suffered or even perished for His name? Reply

Sharoon Mattehullah Mattehullah Pakistan October 10, 2024

Shalom from Pakistan, HASHIM bless Yisrael and blessed be HIS holy name, and all shalom to the family of those martyred last year. HalleluYAH HalleluYAH HalleluYAH, remembering all Yisrael in prayer and blessings of victory come to the holy land of Yisrael.
(Request: please pray for me so one day I could come to the promised land ) All praise to the HASHIM. Reply

Mariya Feldman October 8, 2024

🇮🇱💙 Reply

Sekher October 7, 2024

What is constructive for one, is destructive for another. That's the way this world reality is constructed by man, not God. Reply

Nelson Mason Monticello, NY USA October 7, 2024

I'm praying for Israeli victory. Reply

Shahar Dahan Saint Louis Park, MN via chabadminneapolis.com October 7, 2024

❤️✡️ Reply

Laura Varela Key Biscayne via chabadkeyb.com October 7, 2024

On October 7, my respect for humanity crumbled. When I first learned of the Holocaust around 11 years old, I stopped believing in God. It was a shock to my system, I just couldn’t believe people were so evil. As a child, I could not grasp it and I really didn’t have anyone to talk to about it. October 7 was another such shock to my system. Part of me cracked, I promised myself I would post every single day asking for the return of the hostages and I have maintained my promise, I have been expelled from LinkedIn for doing so. I’m not Jewish, I’m agnostic and was brought up Catholic. I however, always felt very attracted to Judaism since most of my friends were Jewish in childhood and some of them made Aliyah. Throughout my life, my Jewish friends have been my best friends, the most understanding, the most supportive. I feel devastated for the anti-Semitism that sprang up after October 7, it is incomprehensible, unfair, despicable. Am Yisrael Chai. Reply

shoshana S Philadelphia PA USA October 8, 2024
in response to Laura Varela:

Thank you Laura for your deep humanity and caring. But please don't give up on G-d or even on humanity. There are answers for all your questions, and there are things we can do that make a difference. (As you have been doing your best to do, even when it gets unpopular!)
Kol ha Kavod (all honor to you). and: Am Yisrael Chai! Reply

David Gordon Montreal October 7, 2024

The question to be asked, why and what did Isreal Intelligence miss and what lessons where learned to be sure something like this heaven forbid does not happen again. Reply

Harold Florida October 7, 2024

Stand strong always, Know he is with us no matter what. Make Never Again a Fact that can never be forgotten nor denied. For far too long many of our faith have lived in hiding when that is not what we have been taught from childhood. His words are clear. Reply

Marc Rauch Sacramento via jewishroseville.com October 7, 2024

All of Gaza must be destroyed. All of Hamas, Hezbollah, the PA, Fatah must be erased in the same way that the Philistines disappeared from the face of the Earth. Reply

Lael Davis Marengo, IL 60152 USA via chabadofgurnee.com October 7, 2024

How do I turn on the podcast? Reply

Chabad.org Staff October 7, 2024
in response to Lael Davis:

Tap or click on the play button on the player. Reply

Eileen Sawransky Martinez CA via jewishcontracosta.com October 8, 2024
in response to Lael Davis:

Missed Monday night showing can I see another day Eileen Reply

Lael Marengo. IL 69152 USA October 7, 2024
in response to Chabad.org Staff:

Thank you! I don't see well, and sometimes I miss things. Reply

barbara mehlman santa fe via santafejcc.com October 7, 2024

how to get on? Reply

Chabad.org Staff October 7, 2024
in response to barbara mehlman:

Tap or click on the play button on the player. Reply

Ariana San Francisco via chabadsf.org October 7, 2024

Love my family 💙✡️🫂🎗🇮🇱 Reply

Jane Klorer MA,USA October 7, 2024

Standing strong with the Jewish people worldwide Shalom and forever together as one ✡️🔯🕎 Reply

Raphael Omran Yemen October 7, 2024

October 7th made us speak to people clearly and audibly about good and evil. We were able to distinguish for people the true image of terrorism, who is behind it, its goals and its resentment against the peoples of the region.
October 7th revealed the hidden plans of Iran in the region to finance and support groups loyal to it and kill the peoples of the region, starting from Iraq to Syria to Lebanon and Yemen. It spread poverty, hunger, wars and hatred in these countries, turning them into hell.
Now we are witnessing an awakening that we have never witnessed before and I say out loud that we in "Yemen" stand with Israel and we know what we are saying very well.
We in Yemen are linked by a common culture and history from the ancient Kingdom of Israel to the modern State of Israel.
But the Iranian axis of evil has been able to separate this friendship for decades, but with us the State of Israel and the Jewish people we will restore the historical relationship between Yemen and Israel Reply

Abe via jewishcatskills.org October 7, 2024

Show you care...pray & exercise your 2nd Amendment rights Reply

Abraham October 7, 2024
in response to Abe:

כן אני אעשה Reply

Chana Atar COOPER CITY via jewishmonterra.com October 7, 2024

On October 7th, our entire reality was shattered. On that day, Israelis were brutally slaughtered, regardless of their religion. Evil made its presence known, bringing along its agents of destruction. All sense of normalcy and decency was lost. October 7th became the day our temples were destroyed—every individual, a sacred temple.

But even in our darkest moment, as many openly gloated and protested for our downfall, something remarkable happened—the Jewish diaspora united. Instead of asking, “How can people support such monsters?” we should thank them. Without their complete disregard for human dignity, who knows if Jews and non-Jews from every corner of the world would have come together to stand against this evil? Sometimes, what happens in Israel stays in Israel. Sometimes, the Jewish diaspora feels disconnected from our brothers and sisters in Israel. But not now! We are awake! This awakening, as painful as it may be, is our lesson. #amisraelchai Reply

Arlene Peck Fairfield via jewishfairfield.org October 7, 2024
in response to Chana Atar:

So well written, Chana. Thank you.
Chaya Faiga. Reply

Laura Varela Key Biscayne via chabadkeyb.com October 7, 2024
in response to Chana Atar:

Beautifully said. Am Yisrael Chai. Reply

David Montreal October 7, 2024
in response to Chana Atar:

100 % correct what she wrote Reply

Chana Atar COOPER CITY via jewishmonterra.com October 8, 2024
in response to Arlene Peck:

Thank you! Reply

Chana Atar COOPER CITY via jewishmonterra.com October 8, 2024
in response to Laura Varela:

Thank you. Reply

Chana Atar COOPER CITY via jewishmonterra.com October 8, 2024
in response to David:

Thank you Reply

Ari October 7, 2024

Baruch Hashem - amazing project! Moshiach now! Reply

GENE October 7, 2024

Never again. Let'smake them pay double! That seems to be the only thing they understand. Reply

Raphael Omran Yemen October 6, 2024

October 7th was a bad day, but Israel won

With this great victory achieved by Israel, the enemy must be eliminated once and for all.

As leaders of the Friends of Israel group and converts to Judaism in this country, we certainly stand with Israel.

We are working at a rapid pace through the cultural and educational side to teach people peace and love for the Jewish people
We highlight these teachings through the books of the Torah.

We are making a great achievement in our volunteer work to create a friendly environment for the Jewish people in the region Reply

Related Topics