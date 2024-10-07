YOU ARE INVITED TO AN EVENING TO REMEMBER, UNITE, AND RESOLVE YOU ARE INVITED TO AN EVENING TO REMEMBER, UNITE, AND RESOLVE You are invited to an event of commemoration, inspiration, and strength as we gather one year later as one nation. Last year, as we prepared to sing and dance with the Torah, we were attacked. We are still at war, battling evil on several fronts—and with G‑d’s help, winning! It has been a tough year, laced with sadness and loss. But it has also been a time of inspiration, commitment, and the ultimate triumph of light over darkness and life over death. EVENING HOST Mrs. Leah Rosenfeld Lake Worth, Florida HIGHLIGHT Powerhouses; Not Victims Rabbi YY Jacobson New York SPECIAL MESSAGE Stronger in the North Rabbi Chaim Kaplan Safed, Israel Join us as we reflect and gain inspiration from each other to make a real difference. This webcast will feature messages from those directly impacted by the attack and the war and shows how the Jewish nation is one year stronger. Join us! “One Year Stronger” airs Monday evening, 5 Tishrei / October 7 7pm Eastern · 4pm Pacific