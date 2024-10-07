Aaron Lee was raised in San Francisco’s Jewish community. But it wasn’t until recently, when some Chabad boys in his San Francisco neighborhood stopped him to put on tefillin, that he suddenly felt the need to delve deeper into Jewish study. The Oct. 7 attack on Israel had left him wary of antisemitism, he says, as did the secular world’s conversation around it. He’d been a writer and even quit writing.

“I was angry, and I was looking for an opportunity to demonstrate my Jewishness in a public way,” Lee recalls. “Those boys coming up to me and engaging me, I thought that was also an example of Hashem [G‑d] looking out for me.”

Since then, and going into the new year, he attends synagogue, studies Torah every Tuesday with Rabbi Mendel Levin, his local Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi, and has started looking at the world through a more Jewish lens. “I love talking [Jewish law] with the rabbi,” he says. “The Sages were just very excellent logicians and logic from thousands of years ago stands up today.”

RELATED

He’s one of a number of people who’ve felt profoundly impacted by Oct. 7 and everything that’s happened since, and is looking to the new year with new perspectives and an attitude of Jewish growth.

Levin, who co-directs San Francisco’s Chabad of the Neighborhood with his wife, Devorie, says he’s noticed many Jews are more ready and open to engaging with Torah and mitzvot in the wake of events in Israel. “I think that people want to feel a part of what’s happening, and the ones most associated with what’s happening are those on the front lines in Israel, and the way to feel a part of it is to try and take that same level of dedication, that same level of energy, and invest it into spreading Yiddishkeit,” he says.

Lee, for his part, says he has embraced his Jewish identity like never before and found a welcoming place that fosters it. “Jewishness is back to being a part of my life,” he says. “For the new year, I am more dedicated to Jewish values and less dedicated to secular values.”

That means he wants to study and live by Torah values, he explains. “When I was feeling a darkness of outrage and teetering towards moral nihilism—the Torah, halachah, it’s been a way for me to orient myself in this darkness.”