Hi Hakhel Leaders!

The Jewish year 5783 (2022-2023) is a Hakhel year, when Jews gather together to learn Torah, share inspiration, and unite as a people.

Tishrei is the first month of Hakhel. And with so many Jewish holidays, Hakhel opportunities abound. Of course, Sukkot, the time when Hakhel took place in the Holy Temple, is an ideal time for a Hakhel gathering. Plus, the sukkah, which embraces us all under its leafy roof, is a perfect place for unity and togetherness. So the resource packet we’ve prepared has everything you need for an amazing Hakhel gathering in the sukkah.

Click the link below to access this month’s program and be signed up to receive a monthly program via email for the remainder of the Hakhel year.

DOWNLOAD PROGRAM Please send me resources to host a Sukkot Hakhel! Please send me Chabad.org’s periodic emails announcing new features. There was an error requesting the download.

We'd love to hear from you!

How did your Hakhel go? Do you have pictures, or even just a brief report of what went well? Please email us at [email protected] and let us know.