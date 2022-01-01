What is Hakhel?
Every seven years is a Hakhel year. In ancient times, during a Hakhel year, Jews would stream to Jerusalem to unite in the Holy Temple, and hear Torah from the king.

Today, you are the king. You have the power to unite Jews.

Gather together for a lunch class, social evening, or book club meeting. Just gather members of the tribe to be together, learn Torah, and inspire each other!

This year is a “year of Hakhel”
a year to #UniteTheNation
