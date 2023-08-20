When it comes to cooking in advance and freezing, some things fare better than others. Baked goods—challah, cakes, cookies—wrapped tightly come out perfectly. As do most meat dishes. Chicken doesn’t do as well, so I recommend preparing it raw and freezing it (in a marinade or sauce) so you can just slide it into the oven when you’re ready to cook it. Most veggie dishes and kugel are better fresh, but I’ve included a couple below that should be OK. The main key to reheating frozen food well is to cover tightly and make sure it gets fully heated through when you warm it up.