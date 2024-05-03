Moufleta are thin crepes cooked in stacks, traditionally served at Mimouna—the North African celebration the night Passover ends (or the next day). After the Passover dishes are put away, and the kitchen turned back to normal, Jews of Moroccan descent pull out bowls and pans and get to work whipping up these stacks of thin, chewy crepes with crispy edges which are doused in butter and honey.
You want your dough balls to be sitting in oil like this (but smaller - these were much too big. I ended up diving each of these into 3 smaller balls, which was perfect.
The thinner you roll them, the better. It's ok if they tear.
Spread liberally with butter and honey, then fold up and savor.
Ingredients
- 2 ½ cups of flour
- 1 tsp dry yeast
- ¾ cup warm water
- 1 tsp sugar
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- Oil (neutral tasting, like vegetable, canola, avocado, etc.)
Directions
- Place the flour, yeast, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Slowly add the warm water, mixing as you go. You may not need all of it. The dough should be smooth and slightly tacky, but not sticky. If too sticky, add more flour. If too dry, add more water.
- Cover the dough and set aside to rest for 15 minutes.
- Divide the dough into 18 pieces, rolling each one into a small, smooth ball. Place the balls of dough into a dish with a generous amount of oil on the bottom. The dough should be sitting in oil. Roll the balls in the oil so that all sides are coated, and set aside (still in the oil) for another 15 minutes.
- Lay out a piece of parchment paper. This will be your work space. You will need to work relatively quickly. Remove one dough ball from the oil, and place it on the parchment paper. Use the tips of your fingers to spread it as thinly as possible. It’s ok if there are some tears.
- Heat a frying pan over medium heat. Drizzle a little oil in the bottom. Place the first crepe in the pan, and while it cooks, quickly spread the second dough ball out. Flip the first crepe over, and lay the second crepe over the done-side. Flip and while the new crepe cooks, roll out the next one. Repeat, until you have a stack of 8-9. Remove from pan and continue with remaining dough.
- Place the stacks on the table, and invite people to peel off a layer, drizzle with some butter and honey, then roll up and eat. They will be gone before you can blink!
Yields: 18 crepes
Start a Discussion