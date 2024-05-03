Moufleta are thin crepes cooked in stacks, traditionally served at Mimouna—the North African celebration the night Passover ends (or the next day). After the Passover dishes are put away, and the kitchen turned back to normal, Jews of Moroccan descent pull out bowls and pans and get to work whipping up these stacks of thin, chewy crepes with crispy edges which are doused in butter and honey.

You want your dough balls to be sitting in oil like this (but smaller - these were much too big. I ended up diving each of these into 3 smaller balls, which was perfect.

The thinner you roll them, the better. It's ok if they tear.

Spread liberally with butter and honey, then fold up and savor.