During “The Nine Days”—a time of mourning for the destruction of our two holy Temples—we abstain from eating meat or chicken (aside from Shabbat). Here are some easy dinner ideas to help you through the week.

1. Stuffed Sweet Potatoes Drizzled with Tahini

2. Creamy Polenta with Herb-Roasted Vegetables

3. Spicy Tuna Patties with Lemon-Garlic Sauce

4. Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Summer Vegetables

5. Hearty Tortellini Soup with Spinach and Butternut Squash

6. Sabich Pita Sandwiches with Fried Eggplant

7. Crunchy Homemade Falafel with the Fixings

8. Spinach Ricotta Lasagna

9. Spicy Vegan Lentil Bolognaise

10. Easy Miso-Glazed Salmon

11. Hearty Butternut-Chickpea Curry

12. Shakshuka: The Perfect Meal for Any Time of Day