What’s an onion to you? Maybe just a garnish, or something to add a little kick to your cooking? For Jews, though, the humble onion is much more than that! Read on for 9 things Jews do with this kitchen staple.

1. Eat Them on Shabbat Many families enjoy onions on Shabbat (often together with eggs). Why? A few fascinating reasons are given: Shabbat food is said to be blessed with the flavor of the heavenly manna , which included every taste—except onions. So we add onions to bring back that missing flavor.



, which included every taste—except onions. So we add onions to bring back that missing flavor. The Hebrew word for Shabbat, שבת, is an acronym for Shabbat betzalim tochel —“On Shabbat, you should eat onions.”



—“On Shabbat, you should eat onions.” The Hebrew word for onion, batzal, sounds like the Yiddish word batzolen (“repay”)—a hint to G‑d ’s promise to repay all expenses spent in honor of Shabbat. Read: The Onion Plot

2. Chabad : Display Them on the Seder Plate One of the six items on the Passover Seder plate is karpas, a vegetable dipped in salt water and eaten early in the Seder. Different communities use different vegetables. Some, like Chabad, use raw onions —a reminder of the bitter tears shed by the Jews enslaved in Egypt. Read: Why Does Chabad Prefer Onion for Karpas?

3. German Jews: Hang Them in the Sukkah It’s common in many communities to decorate the sukkah with hanging fruits and vegetables. German Jews often include onions! This connects to a verse in Psalms that’s understood to refer to the shade of the sukkah: “They will find refuge in the shade of Your wings.” The first word of this verse, בְּצֵל (betzel—“in the shade”), is spelled with the same letters as בָּצָל (batzal—“onion”). Read: 15 Facts About the Jews of Germany

4. Don’t Leave Them Peeled Overnight The Talmud warns us not to leave a peeled onion overnight, as an “evil spirit” may rest upon it. The solution? Either leave a bit of peel on, or keep the stem (the part with the little root hairs) attached. Read: What Blessing Do I Say on an Onion?

5. Use the Right Knife In certain cases, a cold pareve (neutral) food cut with a dairy knife can still be eaten with meat (and vice versa), since flavor usually transfers only when there’s heat. But onions and other sharp foods are different. Because of their sharpness, they absorb flavors even when cut cold. That’s why it’s important to use the right knife when dicing onions. Read: I Cut Salad With a Meat Knife. Can I Eat it With a Dairy Meal?

6. Eat Leeks on Rosh Hashanah On the first night of Rosh Hashanah, many families eat symbolic foods. One is the leek—an onion relative. In Aramaic, the word for leek is karti, related to the Hebrew word for “cut off.” Eating leeks is a way of expressing the hope that G‑d will “cut off” our enemies in the coming year. Read: Why All the Symbolic Rosh Hashanah Foods?

7. Iraqi Jews: A Substitute for a Sheep’s Head It’s traditional on Rosh Hashanah to eat the head of a sheep, symbolizing the wish to “be like a head and not a tail.” If a sheep’s head isn’t available, many substitute the head of another animal, like a fish. But Iraqi Jews sometimes used the “head” of an onion instead. Read: 16 Facts About the Jews of Iraq

8. Persians: Scallion Swatting at the Seder Persian Jews have an interesting Passover tradition: When chanting “Dayenu,” each person picks up a green onion (scallion) and gently “whips” their neighbor, to recall the beatings that the Jews suffered in Egypt. Read: 10 Facts About Persian Jews