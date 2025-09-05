How many things can you do with a plain old egg? Turns out—quite a lot! In Jewish life, eggs show up in all sorts of surprising places. Read on for 17 Jewish practices and traditions involving eggs—and you’ll never look at your breakfast the same way again!

1. Checking Them for Blood Before frying an egg, you need to check it for blood. One way to do this is by cracking it into a clear glass, where the blood can be easily seen. Why? The Torah prohibits eating blood, so we check eggs to make sure they don’t contain a blood spot. Fun fact: This practice may have once saved an entire Jewish community! According to legend, a priest accused the local Jews of killing a Christian child to use its blood for matzah. At the trial, the rabbi told the judge to summon a Jewish woman and ask how she prepared eggs. When she explained that she always checks eggs to avoid even a small drop of blood, the rabbi declared: “If Jews are so careful about a drop of blood in an egg, how could they ever consume human blood?” The judge saw the truth of his argument and closed the case. Read: Kosher Eggs

2. Putting Them on the Seder Table Art by Sefira Lightstone The Passover Seder plate is filled with symbolic items—including a hard-boiled egg. The two cooked items on the Seder plate (a shank or chicken neck, and an egg) recall two Temple sacrifices: the Paschal lamb and the chagigah offering. Why these two items specifically? The Aramaic word for egg, bei’ah, can also mean “desire.” So the egg and shank bone together remind us that G‑d desired to redeem us from Egypt with an outstretched arm. It is customary to start the meal portion of the Seder, Shulchan Orech, by eating the egg from the Seder plate dipped in salt water. Some families even make an egg and salt water “soup”—a delicious twist on the custom! Read: The Passover Seder Plate

3. Cooking at Least Three at a Time When boiling eggs, many people make sure there are at least three eggs in the pot. Why? Back in the olden days, our eggs had a good chance of being fertilized. And if one egg contained a blood spot, it would be not kosher. In that case, it would be considered nullified by the other two, based on the halachic principle of bittul b’rov (a minority is nullified by the majority).

4. Using a Special Pot As a further precaution, some families have a pot used only for cooking eggs. This way, in the rare event that the pot absorbs the forbidden taste of an egg with blood, it will not transfer the taste to other foods cooked inside. Note: Nowadays, the vast majority of commercial eggs are from rooster-free environments and are not fertilized, so even if there is a blood spot, the rest of the egg (and certainly the other eggs and the pot) remains kosher. Nonetheless, these customs are still quite common.

5. Not Eating Even Numbers The Talmud says that you shouldn’t eat an even number of eggs (and other foods), as a way to avoid spiritual danger. However, this custom is not recorded in Jewish law and doesn’t seem to be prevalent.

6. Not Leaving Them Shelled Overnight Here’s another interesting one: The Talmud tells us to avoid leaving a peeled egg overnight, as an “evil spirit” may rest upon it. There’s a simple solution, though: Add a little salt or oil to the egg, and you’re good to go.

7. Sending Away the Mother Bird Before Taking Them Art by Sefira Lightstone If you find a wild (undomesticated) kosher bird sitting on eggs (or chicks), the Torah commands us to send away the mother bird before taking the eggs—a mitzvah called shiluach haken. Remarkably, the Torah promises long life to those who fulfill this mitzvah. Read: Understanding the Enigmatic Mitzvah of Shiluach Haken

8. Writing Verses on Them for a Child’s First Day in School When a young boy begins to study Torah, it’s a big deal—and celebrated with meaningful rituals. One beloved custom: A boiled egg is shelled and inscribed (often with food coloring) with a verse from Ezekiel :

“And He said to me: ‘Son of man, feed your stomach and fill your insides with this scroll that I will give you.’ I ate, and it was as sweet as honey in my mouth.”



: The teacher reads the verse, and the child repeats it word for word.



Then the child makes a blessing and eats the egg—opening his heart to absorb Torah. Read: A Child’s Entry Into Cheder

9. Serving Them to Mourners Eggs are seen as a symbol of mourning. Why? Their round shape symbolizes the cycle of life. And since an egg has no “mouth” (no opening), it mirrors a mourner’s silence in grief. That’s why a mourner’s first meal after a funeral traditionally includes hard-boiled eggs. Read: Why Are Mourners Served Bagels and Eggs?

10. Eating Them Before Tisha B’Av Before the fast of Tisha B’Av, Jews eat a final simple “separating meal” (seudah hamafseket), which traditionally includes hard-boiled eggs, dipped in ashes, a symbol of our mourning for the destruction of the Temple. Read: 18 Facts About Tisha B’Av

11. Eating Colored Ones on Lag BaOmer Now for a brighter twist: on Lag BaOmer, some families eat colored eggs—boiled with onion peels (or a tea bag) to add the hue. A possible reason: Lag BaOmer transforms sadness into joy, so we take the mourning symbol of an egg and make it colorful! Read: How to Dye Eggs Red for Lag BaOmer

12. Sephardim Let Them Cook Overnight In many Sephardic homes, the Shabbat day meal includes eggs slowly cooked overnight, until they turn rich and brown, called huevos haminados (Spanish for “overnight eggs”). Some say this mournful custom (see fact #9) recalls the passing of Moses, which happened on Shabbat. Read: What Is Cholent?

13. Ashkenazim Eat Them With Onions Eggs are eaten on Shabbat in many Ashkenazi homes too, but prepared differently: they are boiled before Shabbat, diced with onions, and served cold. Some chassidic Rebbes even prepared the dish—called aiyer mit tzibel in Yiddish—themselves, reflecting on deep kabbalistic intentions in the process.

14. In Yemen They Were Gifted to Teachers In Yemenite communities, children would bring raw eggs to their teacher before Purim. By the time the holiday came around, some teachers would have quite a collection of “Purim eggs.” Read: 18 Facts About Yemenite Jews

15. In Djerba They Were Broken at a Newlywed’s Doorstep In Djerba, Tunisia, local Jews follow an interesting custom: When a bride enters her new home, she breaks a raw egg at the entrance, and again at the doorway of each room. Read: 13 Facts About the Jews of Djerba

16. Using Them as a Measurement In Jewish law, the size of an egg (kebeitzah) is an important unit. For example: When washing for bread, you only recite the blessing of al netilat yadayim if you plan to eat a kebeitzah of bread.



if you plan to eat a of bread. In Temple times, only a kebeitzah of impure food could transmit impurity further.



of impure food could transmit impurity further. The obligation to separate challah applies to dough equal to 43.2 eggs. Read: How to Separate Challah