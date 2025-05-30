When you hear the word mitzvah, what do you think of? Maybe keeping Shabbat, eating kosher, or giving charity? Those are definitely mitzvahs, but there are many more—a total of 613, in fact! While many mitzvahs are well known, some are more obscure. Yet each one is an expression of G‑d’s will, and every single one brings more light and holiness into the world. As we celebrate Shavuot, when G‑d gave us the Torah and all its mitzvahs, let’s explore 13 mitzvahs you may never have heard of!

1. Fencing a Roof (Maakeh) Playing it safe is not just prudent—it’s a mitzvah! If you have a flat roof, the Torah says to put up a guardrail to prevent accidents. This mitzvah also includes removing other potential hazards around your home, such as an open pit. Read: Guard Your Life

2. Mixture of Wool and Linen ( Shatnez ) Just as food must be kosher, clothing must be “kosher” too. The Torah forbids wearing clothes containing both wool and linen, a mixture called shatnez. Read: Shatnez-Free Clothing

3. Not Cutting Down Fruit Trees Art by Sefira Lightstone Thinking of removing that old cherry tree in your yard? Hold on! As a general rule, it is a mitzvah not to cut down a fruit tree. Consult a competent rabbi to see whether the prohibition applies in your situation. Read: Cutting Down Fruit Trees

4. Not Tearing Hair From Grief In times of intense grief, one might consider expressing one’s pain physically. But as children of G‑d, the Torah teaches us to maintain our dignity. That’s why it’s forbidden to pull out your hair or mutilate yourself as an expression of mourning. Read: The Stages of Mourning in Judaism

5. Sending Away the Mother Bird (Shiluach Hakan) Art by Sefira Lightstone If you come across a nest with a kosher bird sitting on her eggs or chicks, there’s a special mitzvah: you must first send away the mother bird before taking the young. It might seem small, but it comes with a big reward: “It will be good for you, and your days will be lengthened.” Read: The Enigmatic Mitzvah to Send Away the Mother Bird

6. Helping Your Enemy’s Donkey Imagine this: your worst enemy is walking down the road with a donkey overloaded with goods, and the animal buckles under the weight. You now have the opportunity to do a truly character-transforming mitzvah—to disregard your feelings and help him unload and reload his donkey. (A modern-day equivalent would be a vehicle with a flat tire.) Read: Social Capital and Fallen Donkeys

7. Not Plowing With Two Species It’s actually a mitzvah not to plow a field—or pull a carriage or perform any kind of work—using two different types of animals, like a donkey and a bull, together. Read: The Torah Prohibition Against Mixing Seeds or Species

8. Not Muzzling a Threshing Animal Back before tractors, farmers used animals to thresh grain by walking over it. The Torah says that if an animal is threshing grain, you must allow it to eat from the harvest—it’s forbidden to muzzle it. Similarly, human workers may snack on what they’re harvesting.

9. The Case of the Unknown Murderer ( Eglah Arufah ) In ancient times, if a murdered person was found in a field and the killer was unknown, the Torah prescribed a special atonement ritual called eglah arufah—the decapitated calf. The elders of the nearest town would bring a calf to a fast-flowing stream and perform a ceremony to express communal responsibility for the victim. Read: The Mysterious Eglah Arufah

10. The King’s Horses Art by Sefira Lightstone Back when Jewish kings ruled, they had a surprising restriction: they weren’t allowed to own too many horses—only what they needed to pull the royal carriage. Why? Because Egypt was the main source of horses, and G‑d doesn’t want us to return to the land that enslaved us so bitterly. Read: A History of the Hebrew Monarchy

11. Redeeming a Firstborn Donkey (Peter Chamor) When G‑d struck down the Egyptian firstborns and freed the Israelites from slavery, He sanctified the firstborns of the Jewish people. That’s why we redeem our firstborn sons by giving five silver coins to a Kohen (a priestly descendant of Aaron). Firstborn sheep and cattle are also considered holy and, in Temple times, were offered as sacrifices. Surprisingly, there’s one more sacred firstborn: the donkey! Although donkeys aren’t kosher, their firstborn still has a special status. Instead of being sacrificed, the firstborn donkey is redeemed by giving a lamb to a Kohen. Read: Why Is the Firstborn Donkey Holy?

12. Not Removing the Poles From the Ark During the journeys of the Israelites in the desert, the Ark of the Covenant was carried via two long golden poles. But even in the Temple, where the Ark remained stationary, the poles remained in place. In fact, it’s a mitzvah for the poles to never be removed. Read: The Portable Torah