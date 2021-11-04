According to polling data, between 50 and 70 percent of American households contain a pet. Presumably, this includes Jewish homes as well, which leads us to the question of Jewish law and tradition. In this article, we will explore some of the most frequently asked questions regarding Judaism and pet ownership.

1. May Jews own pets?

For a host of cultural reasons, anecdotal evidence suggests that Jewish homes did not often include pet dogs (although cats were more commonly kept, to keep mice at bay). Even today, Orthodox pet ownership is less common, and pet owners in Orthodox neighborhoods may find themselves doing a lot of explaining.

However, there is no Jewish law or tradition precluding pet ownership. And any religious Jew hankering for canine or feline companionship is free to get a pet.

2. How about dangerous animals?

It is indeed forbidden to keep dangerous pets, such as a dog that bites (or even one with a frightening bark), unless they are properly restrained. The Talmud and subsequent texts discuss what allowances may be made for security and what precautions are still necessary.

3. Is it OK to own a pig?

The Talmud tells us that there is an ancient curse placed on anyone who raises pigs. This happened after enemies besieging Jerusalem sent in a pig instead of the usual kosher animals that were allowed into the city to be sacrificed on the altar.

So although pigs make for intelligent and trainable pets, they are not right for Jewish homes.

4. How about neutering or spaying?

The gift of life is sacred. It is written “... in your land you shall not make” damage to an animal’s reproductive organs. It is, however, OK to purchase an animal that has already been fixed by a non-Jewish vet.

5. Is it true that you need to feed them before you eat?

In the Shema, we are assured that G‑d will “give grass in the field for your cattle, and you will eat and be sated. From here the sages infer that we, too, must make sure that our animals have food before we sit down to breakfast.

6. How about caring for pets on Shabbat ?

There are indeed several issues pet owners need to be aware of regarding Shabbat:

● “Trapping” is one of the 39 acts (melachot) forbidden on Shabbat. If your animal is prone to running away, then closing the door or window to prevent its flight may be a form of trapping.

● It is permitted to walk your animal even outside of an eruv, provided that it is clear that you are walking your dog, not carrying the leash. This is accomplished by keeping the animals close to you, not letting the leash sag to within a handbreadth of the ground, and not letting a handbreadth of leash dangle from your hand. Carrying a bag for waste outside an eruv would also be an issue.

● A conventional reading of Jewish law puts animals in the category of muktzeh, items that may not be handled on Shabbat. It has been argued, however, that household pets are not included in the category of muktzah at all, because they have an “immediate practical use.”

7. Anything to know about the firstborn animals?

Redeeming the firstborn donkey, joyously carried out in Moshav Ahi'ezer near Lod on June 26, 2018. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/Flash90

We are told in the Torah that the firstborn of any kosher flock is holy and must be given to a Kohen (priest), who would consume it as a sacrifice in the Holy Temple. There is also a similar sacredness for the firstborn donkey, which must be exchanged for a sheep, which is then sacrificed. Nowadays, since there is no Holy Temple, firstborns cannot be sacrificed but must be allowed to graze until they become disqualified from being sacrificed due to physical blemishes. If you are raising kosher livestock or donkeys, consult your rabbi on the specifics of how this is to be carried out.

There is nothing special about firstborn cats, dogs, hamsters, gerbils or goldfish.

8. Does my animal need to keep kosher?

Assuming that you are not preparing your animal’s meals in your kosher kitchen with your kosher dishes, your animal is free to enjoy horse meat or other non kosher foods. An exception to this rule would be a mixture of milk and meat, from which we may not benefit and are therefore not even allowed to feed our pets. This applies only to the meat of kosher land species. One may feed their pets a mixture milk together with the meat of non-kosher animals or even kosher birds (such as chicken), taking care, of course, not to get it on their kosher dishes.

9. What can I feed my pets on Passover ?

Passover can be tricky, since we may not benefit from chametz on Passover. The ingredients of various animal foods are different, so consult the most recent guides published by your local kosher supervisory agency to find out what’s OK each year.

Note that kitniyot (beans, legumes, corn etc.) may be fed to our pets, even by Ashkenazim who do not eat these foods on Passover.

10. Must a Jewish-owned pet fast on Yom Kippur ?

We read on Yom Kippur afternoon how Jonah inspired the residents of Ninveh to fast and repent. In that case, as decreed by the king, both people and livestock refrained from eating and drinking. This, however, is not the Jewish way. On Jewish fast days, only Jewish adults (and children who are up to the task) are obligated to fast.

This does not include pets. In fact, in some instances, not feeding your pet would constitute tzaar baalei chayim, causing unnecessary pain to an animal, which is forbidden (see below).

11. What does Torah say about causing animals pain?

The Torah has several precepts relating to not causing animals unnecessary pain (tzaar baalei chayim), including the requirement to assist a struggling pack animal.

Now, when there is reasonable purpose for humans, Judaism does allow causing an animal discomfort. Thus, we slaughter animals to eat their meat, use their hides, and other purposes. However, plucking feathers from a living goose is sadistic and forbidden, even though those feathers will be used, since you can easily obtain feathers from animals that are no longer alive.

12. May we put our elderly pets to sleep?

Since ending the life of an animal is permitted and causing pain to an animal is forbidden, euthenasia is a fine, humane option to consider when an animal is nearing the end of its life and is suffering.

13. Do pets go to heaven?

On a most simple level, heaven is a reward for good behavior and compensation for suffering endured here on earth. Since the Middle Ages, the Jewish sages have debated whether reward and punishment applies to animals.

Since no one on our staff can recall going to heaven and back, we cannot tell you for certain whether there is a doggie kennel there. But we do have a great article that cites the classic approaches to this issue:

14. Is there a Jewish tradition about animal funerals?

It is interesting to note that Judaism records an instance of animals themselves burying their dead. After Cain killed Abel, he wondered what to do with the body. Observing birds burying a fellow bird, he decided to do the same.

However, the mitzvah to bury the dead is unique to humans. As G‑d told Adam, “For dust you are, and to dust you shall return.” It stands to reason that this is unique to humans, whom G‑d fashioned from dust.

15. What to say when a pet dies?

When a person’s animal dies, the proper response is hamakom yemale lecha chisronecha, “May the Omnipresent fill your void.”

16. Can I say Kaddish for my departed pet?

We love our pets very dearly and they are a major part of our lives. However, there is no precedent in Jewish tradition for saying Kaddish for our pets. Here is a thought:

The bond that we share with our pets is one that is expressed through words. It is one forged directly from our hearts to theirs. We do things for them and they do for us. Humans, on the other hand, relate through words. Two-way conversation is uniquely human. As such, the verbal memorial is unique to humans who have passed on. On the other hand, we may memorialize our pets by doing special things in their memory, perpetuating the joy and love that they brought to our lives.

17. Can my (well behaved) pet attend shul with me?

There is little direct discussion of the permissibility of bringing pets into the synagogue from the Talmudic sages. The reason is obvious: In those days, animals were not used as pets.

Now, synagogues are a place for people (not animals) to pray. So your pet has no reason to attend, as far as it is concerned. However, if your attendance depends on your pet being there with you (as discussed below regarding support animals), there may be room for exception, and the final ruling would depend on the determination made by the community rabbi.

18. How about bringing service animals to synagogue services?

In the mid 20th century, debate broke out regarding the permissibility of blind people bringing service dogs into the sanctuary. Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, a preeminent halachic authority in the US, allowed it, and Rabbi Menachem Kasher, a scholar in Israel, prohibited it.

In an exchange of letters with Rabbi Kasher, the Rebbe defended Rabbi Feinstein’s opinion, arguing that they should surely be allowed, as facilitating synagogue attendance for blind people is a worthy cause, and leniencies should be sought.

