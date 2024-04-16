You may be confused as to why this article title would even suggest that you might need to sell pets for Passover. What’s wrong with pets? Are they not kosher for Passover?

Well, the issue isn’t so much the pets themselves, but what they eat.

You see, year-round, kosher laws mainly concern (Jewish) humans, so you can feed your pet stuff you can’t eat yourself—like meat of a non-kosher animal.

But there are exceptions. We’re not supposed to benefit from cooked mixtures of meat and dairy, so your pet food can’t contain both the meat of kosher mammals and milk derivatives.

And on Passover, aside from not eating chametz, we can’t benefit from or even own chametz. This means that you can’t feed leavened food to your animals on Passover, or even have a non-Jew feed leavened food to your pets, since this benefits you.

So what do you do if you own a pet that must be fed a chametz diet?

One solution is to sell the animal to a non-Jew for the duration of the holiday. This way, whatever chametz the animal is fed by the non-Jew benefits him or her, not you.

Many sale–of-chametz contracts stipulate that such animals are included in the general sale (if you’re not using our contract, check with the rabbi selling your chametz). But the sale itself is not enough—you still have to give the pet to a non-Jew who will care for and feed the animal during the course of the eight-day holiday on his or her property.