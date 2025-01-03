The campaign emphasized the importance of sacred books not only as tools for study, but as symbols of a home centered on G‑dliness. The objects we surround ourselves with define the spiritual atmosphere of our homes, explained the Rebbe. By filling our homes with sacred Jewish books, we invite the Divine Presence in, ensuring that Torah values guide us, inspire us, and infuse our homes with sanctity.

In 1974, in the wake of the Yom Kippur War, the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, launched a campaign for all Jews to fill their homes with holy books— Bayit Malei Sefarim .

The Origins of Bayit Malei Sefarim

The term Bayit Malei Sefarim originates in a seemingly negative context—the rebellion of Korach. According to the Midrash, Korach sought to undermine Moses’ authority by ridiculing the mitzvah of mezuzah. “If a house is already filled with Torah books, does it still require a mezuzah, which contains only a few verses?” he challenged.

Korach’s intent was to mock, but the Rebbe saw significance in his choice of words: Our houses must be filled with Torah books—not one or two on the corner table or a single shelf on one bookcase—but a robust collection that permeates the home to the extent that everything else inside is secondary.

The campaign itself was launched during a period of great global change, when Jews worldwide were seeking to strengthen their connection to Torah and mitzvot. In fact, it began as a response to IDF soldiers who were feeling demoralized after the many losses suffered in the war. The Rebbe called for every solider to be given a set of tefillin, a prayerbook and Psalms, and a tzedakah box.

Expanding this to the broader community, the Rebbe established this initiative alongside other campaigns, such as those promoting tefillin, mezuzahs, and tzedakah. Together, these campaigns aimed to create a foundation of holiness in every aspect of Jewish life.²

This call was intensified and expanded in the heady days following the victory of the Chabad library of those who wished to claim it as personal property.

