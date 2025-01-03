In 1974, in the wake of the Yom Kippur War, the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, launched a campaign for all Jews to fill their homes with holy books—Bayit Malei Sefarim.
The campaign emphasized the importance of sacred books not only as tools for study, but as symbols of a home centered on G‑dliness. The objects we surround ourselves with define the spiritual atmosphere of our homes, explained the Rebbe. By filling our homes with sacred Jewish books, we invite the Divine Presence in, ensuring that Torah values guide us, inspire us, and infuse our homes with sanctity.
Why Sacred Books Matter in a Jewish Home
The Rebbe articulated several reasons why filling one’s home with sacred texts is so important:
- It Encourages Action. First and foremost, the Rebbe saw this campaign as a practical way to enable every Jew to study Torah. The mere presence of these books inspires action: A siddur encourages daily prayer, books of Jewish law help guide the practical observance of mitzvahs, and a Book of Psalms provides a means to comfort and strength in challenging times. By surrounding ourselves with holy books, we are more likely to pick them up and start learning.
- It Infuses the Home with Holiness. A home filled with holy books becomes a home defined by the Torah itself.
It becomes a mikdash me’at—a miniature Temple—where G‑d presence can dwell.
- It Brings Blessing. Many of the daily prayers recall our holy ancestors with the idea that they stand alongside us and draw down G‑d’s blessings in their merit. Our holy books do the same, standing in testament to our own good deeds and merits, bringing blessing and G‑dliness into our homes, our families, and our lives.
- It Fulfills the Mitzvah of Writing a Torah Scroll
The Torah commands every Jew to write a Torah scroll, a mitzvah traditionally fulfilled by commissioning a scribe. But, the Rebbe explained, the intent of this mitzvah is to provide a tool for Torah study, and it can therefore be fulfilled by acquiring sacred books that enable Torah study.
The Origins of Bayit Malei Sefarim
The term Bayit Malei Sefarim originates in a seemingly negative context—the rebellion of Korach. According to the Midrash, Korach sought to undermine Moses’ authority by ridiculing the mitzvah of mezuzah. “If a house is already filled with Torah books, does it still require a mezuzah, which contains only a few verses?” he challenged.
Korach’s intent was to mock, but the Rebbe saw significance in his choice of words: Our houses must be filled with Torah books—not one or two on the corner table or a single shelf on one bookcase—but a robust collection that permeates the home to the extent that everything else inside is secondary.
The campaign itself was launched during a period of great global change, when Jews worldwide were seeking to strengthen their connection to Torah and mitzvot. In fact, it began as a response to IDF soldiers who were feeling demoralized after the many losses suffered in the war. The Rebbe called for every solider to be given a set of tefillin, a prayerbook and Psalms, and a tzedakah box.
Expanding this to the broader community, the Rebbe established this initiative alongside other campaigns, such as those promoting tefillin, mezuzahs, and tzedakah. Together, these campaigns aimed to create a foundation of holiness in every aspect of Jewish life.²
This call was intensified and expanded in the heady days following the victory of the Chabad library of those who wished to claim it as personal property.
The Vision Expands: From Private Homes to Public Libraries
While the campaign began with individual homes, its scope quickly grew to include the broader Jewish community. The Rebbe emphasized that sacred books should be accessible to all Jews, calling for public libraries to be established in every Jewish community. These libraries should have a range of books, from beginner to advanced, be open regularly, and be housed in nice buildings that encourage people to come inside, the Rebbe said.
In truth, this was a continuation of a call made in 1972, when the Rebbe encouraged the founding of Jewish libraries around the world. A proliferation of Jewish libraries across the world quickly followed, including the Levi Yitzchak Library in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, named in honor of the Rebbe’s father.
How to Build Your Own Bayit Malei Sefarim
- Start With the Essentials
Begin with foundational texts: a prayerbook, Book of Psalms, and Chumash—the Five Books of Moses, and books of Jewish law. These form the spiritual core of a Jewish home. From there, add books of Jewish thought, Chassidism, and commentaries that inspire you.
- Include Books for Children
The Rebbe emphasized the importance of children owning their own holy books—a siddur, Chumash, Book of Psalms, and a Passover Haggadah. These books should be the child’s responsibility, fostering a personal connection to Torah from a young age.
- Use the Books Daily
Unlike other precious objects that are hidden away for safekeeping, the Rebbe urged people to actively use their Torah books, even if they became worn and torn. A well-used book, he said, is fulfilling its purpose.
- Expand Over Time
Let your collection grow naturally, adding new texts that reflect your interests and support your Torah learning. Every new addition enhances the holiness of your home.
Whether you start with a single volume or a growing collection, every Jewish book you bring into your home helps make it a place where holiness dwells and Torah thrives.
