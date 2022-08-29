One of the more intriguing mitzvahs in the Torah is the ceremony of the eglah arufah (“decapitated calf”), performed when a murdered stranger was found out in the field and the killer was unknown.

Upon discovery, the corpse was left in its place and five elders from the Sanhedrin (High Court) would come and measure the distance from the corpse to the nearby cities to determine which was closest. Even if the answer was obvious, it was a mitzvah to measure. After the nearest city was established, the corpse was buried in the place it was found and the representatives of the High Court returned to Jerusalem.

Then the members of the court of the designated city would take a calf that had never worked or worn a yoke, paid for by all the city's inhabitants, to the middle of a rushing river.

The calf was decapitated from behind with a cleaver. Then the members of the court, together with all the elders of the city, washed their hands at that spot.

Then, in the midst of the river, the elders declared: “Our hands did not shed this blood, nor did we see this with our eyes.”

In other words, they did not let this murdered traveler leave their city without provisions for the way, nor did they let him leave without accompaniment.

The Kohanim who were present then said the verse: “Atone for Your nation Israel . . .”

After the eglah arufah ceremony was completed, G‑d granted forgiveness to the inhabitants of the city, as the above verse continues: “And the blood will be atoned.”

This, of course, didn’t absolve the perpetrator from being brought to justice if caught.

It was forbidden to ever till or plant the area in which the eglah arufah ceremony was done.