When the Torah commands us to tell the story of the Exodus at the Seder, it frames the entire experience as a parent responding to a curious child’s questions. To spark that curiosity, the sages filled the night with unusual rituals that make a child stop and ask, “What’s going on here?” One such ritual is the dipping of the karpas. Think about it: We take a simple vegetable, dip it in salt water, and eat it before the meal even begins. Naturally, the child wonders: “Why is this night different from all other nights?”

Which Vegetable? The Talmud does not specify which vegetable to use for karpas—any vegetable is acceptable, except those used for maror. The custom developed to use a vegetable called karpas (כרפס), as its letters can be rearranged to spell ס' פרך—samech (numerical value of 60) and perech (hard labor)—alluding to the 600,000 (60 myriads of) Jews who were enslaved in Egypt. Which vegetable is karpas? Some identify it as a leafy herb, like parsley or celery. Yet, others prefer root vegetables such as potatoes, radishes or onions. Chabad (as well as some others ) use either onions or potatoes. Why these two? A practical explanation often given is: That’s what was available. In Eastern Europe, by the time Passover rolled around, there weren’t many fresh vegetables left. After a long, frigid winter, hearty root vegetables like potatoes and onions were often all that remained. But that can’t be the whole story. If this were purely about survival, we wouldn’t expect it to become an official, codified Chabad custom. And the fact that onion is actually preferred over potato in Chabad practice suggests there’s something deeper going on. Let’s explore a couple of ideas that may shed light on this tradition.

A Bit Bitter—But Not Too Bitter The karpas dipping is meant to hint at the bitterness of slavery, so a bitter-tasting onion fits the bill. In fact, bitter herbs would perhaps have been an even better choice were we not saving them for their special place later on in the Seder proceedings.