Iraq may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking about Jewish life today, but it was once home to one of the oldest and most influential Jewish communities in the world—second only to the Land of Israel. Read on for 16 facts about the rich history and traditions of this ancient and vibrant Jewish community.

1. Abraham Was Born There The story of the Jews of Iraq begins with Abraham himself—the very first Jew. Born in Ur Kasdim, an ancient city located in what is now modern-day Iraq, Abraham spent the first 70 years of his life there before traveling to Charan and then to the Land of Canaan. Read: 18 Facts About Abraham

2. The Babylonian Exile Was Tragic but Brief The fertile land between the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers was once the heart of the powerful Babylonian Empire. In 423 BCE, King Nebuchadnezzar destroyed the First Holy Temple in Jerusalem, killing tens of thousands of Jews and exiling many more to Babylonia. The Babylonian exile lasted just 70 years, at which point the Jews were granted permission to return to their homeland and rebuild the Temple. Read: 5 Archeological Echoes of the Babylonian Exile

3. Most Jews Chose to Stay Even though many Jews returned to Israel, a large number decided to remain in Babylonia. Jewish life there would continue for over 2,000 years! The leaders of the time weren’t thrilled that so many Jews, including the Levites, stayed behind, and Ezra the Scribe responded by instituting that the tithes meant for the Levites should instead be given to the Priests. Read: Tithing in Torah and Jewish Law

4. It Became the Hub of Torah Learning A Map of Babylonian Jewry at the time of the Talmud . After the destruction of the Second Temple and subsequent Roman persecution in the Holy Land, the center of Jewish life shifted eastward from Israel to Babylonia. Legendary Torah academies were established in Sura, Nehardea, and Pumbeditha. Led by brilliant scholars such as Rav, Shmuel, and Abaye, these yeshivas attracted thousands of students, spreading the light of Torah far and wide. Fun fact: Iraq holds the record for the longest-running yeshivas in Jewish history. Sura and Pumbeditha both lasted around 800 years (c. 225–c. 1040)! Read: The Seven Eras of Torah Scholarship

5. It Had a Special Spiritual Status Babylonia wasn’t just another place Jews lived—it was seen as a spiritually significant land, chosen by G‑d to be the home of the Jewish people in exile. Because of this, it held a unique status among other lands of the Diaspora.

6. The Talmud Was Compiled There The famed Bomberg Edition of the Babylonian Talmud formed the standard format that is followed until today. One of the greatest Jewish works ever written originates in Iraq: the Babylonian Talmud. Compiled by the sages Ravina and Rav Ashi in the 5th century, it records the discussions and teachings of the Babylonian academies, forming the foundation of Jewish law, tradition, and thought to this day. Read: Who Compiled the Babylonian Talmud?

7. A Beacon of Light in the Dark Ages In the second half of the first millennium, while much of the world was experiencing the Dark Ages, Babylonia’s Jewish communities shone brightly. Led by brilliant scholars known as Geonim, Jewish life and learning continued to flourish. Read: 15 Facts About Rabbi Saadia Gaon

8. The Reish Galuta Was a Jewish Prince During this golden age, Jewish leadership included the Reish Galuta (“Head of the Exile”) or Exilarch. A scion of the royal Davidic dynasty, he was granted legal power to oversee and lead the community, reminiscent of the Jewish kings of old. Read: Who Was the Reish Galuta?

9. Shifts in Scholarship and Demography By the 11th century, Jewish scholarship began to move westward toward Europe. Still, a strong Jewish presence remained in Iraq for centuries. In time, the original Babylonian Jewish population was bolstered by new arrivals from the Iberian Peninsula (which expelled all its Jews) and other Middle Eastern lands.

10. Shavuot in Iraqi Families Looking ahead on the Jewish calendar, celebrating Shabbat or a holiday in an Iraqi Jewish home is truly a special experience, rich with unique customs and traditions. On Shavuot, for instance, families stay up the entire night together, taking turns reading sections of Scripture, Midrash, and Zohar. Vying for more opportunities to read, children often change places in the circle, so they can be called on sooner. Afterwards, they pray an early Shacharit service and enjoy sweet, crepe-like pastries called kahi. Read: What Is Tikkun Leil Shavuot?

11. They Have Their Own Special Holidays In addition to the traditional Jewish calendar, Baghdadi Jews observe unique days of celebration on the 16th of Tevet and the 11th of Av. These dates mark times when cruel Persian forces were defeated by local Ottoman rulers, rescuing the Jewish community from oppression. The Jews of Basra celebrate a similar salvation on the 2nd of Nissan. Read: A Miracle in Baghdad

12. The Ben Ish Chai Was a Legendary Leader Chacham Yosef Chaim of Baghdad, the Ben Ish Chai One of the most beloved and influential Iraqi rabbis was Chacham Yosef Chaim (1832–1909), known as the Ben Ish Chai after his famous work (he wrote many others as well). As the leading rabbi of Baghdad, he inspired generations with his teachings, revitalized religious life, and left a lasting legacy on Jewish law and Sephardic tradition. Read: The Ben Ish Chai

13. They Branched Out to the Far East In the 19th century, many Baghdadi Jews moved eastward to explore new trade routes. Thriving communities formed in Bombay and Calcutta in India, in Shanghai in China, and in other Far East cities. These Jewish pioneers built synagogues, schools, and businesses, with families like the Sassoons becoming household names in global commerce. Read: 14 Facts About the Jews of China

14. The Farhud Shook Up Iraqi Jewry On June 1, 1941, disaster struck. A violent pogrom known as the Farhud broke out in Baghdad, fueled by Nazi propaganda and local nationalist fervor. Over 150 Jews were killed, and many more were injured or lost their homes and livelihoods. Although the violence ended quickly, the trauma lingered, marking a turning point for Jews in Iraq. Read: The Miraculous Salvation of Iraq’s Jews