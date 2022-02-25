1. Jews Have Been Living in Persia Since Biblical Times Jewish people have been living in Persia (roughly modern-day Iran) since the second part of the First Temple era. In fact, the events of Purim (as recorded in the Book of Esther) took place in the Persian capital city of Shushan (also known as Susa), now the site of the modern city of Hamedan. Read: The Basic Purim Story

2. Several Biblical Figures Are Buried in Iran Iranian Jews (and Muslims) proudly and reverently point to tombs of Mordechai and Esther in Hamedan, Habakkuk the Prophet in Toyserkan (around an hour away from Hamedan), Daniel the Prophet in Shush (southern Iran), and even Serach, Daughter of Asher, in Isfahan, reflecting the region’s long and rich Jewish history. Tomb of Daniel , Susa, Iran. (1901-1906 Jewish Encyclopedia)

3. Their Rabbis Are “Mullahs” Along with the terms rav and hakham, popular among many Sephardim, Persian Jews often referred to their rabbis as mulla, Arabic (and Persian) for “master.” R. Mordechai (1850 - 1936), known as Mullah Murad, was a leader of Mashhadi Jews in Iran, India, and Jerusalem .

4. Persian Jews Are Not Technically Sephardim European Jews sometimes lump all Middle-Eastern Jews together under the general rubric of Sephardic. However, Persian Jews have their own ancient traditions that far predate the rise of Sepharad in the 10th century. It is more accurate to refer to Persians, Sephardim and others from the region, as Eidot Hamizrach, “Communities of the East.” Read: 19 Facts About Sephardic Jewry

5. Most Jews Have Left Iran Today, the Persian Jewish population is believed to be more than 10,000, the largest of any Middle-Eastern country other than Israel. However, it's a mere skeleton of the approximately 300,000 Jews who lived there a century ago. What began as a trickle of migration became a stream following the establishment of the State of Israel, and then an urgent torrent following the 1979 revolution. Read: The Chabad Effort that Saved 1,800 Iranian Jewish Children

6. Jews Come From All Over Persia Many Persian Jews will tell you that their family are Teherani (from Tehran), Shirazi (from Shiraz), Isafahani (from Isfahan), reflected in cultural nuances, food traditions, and customs that vary from region to region. Even second- and third-generation Americans maintain the identity and practices of their family’s city of origin and often (but not always) marry men and women whose families are from the same region. The Yusef Abad Synagogue is one of the largest synagogues in Tehran, Iran. (Orijentolog, Attribution, via Wikimedia Commons)

7. Their Family Names Are Distinct Many Persian family names contain the given name of a male ancestor (such as Rahamim or Abraham) followed by “zadeh,” “yan,” “pour,” or “far” — producing names like Davidzadeh, Yomtovian, Chayempour, and Nikfar. Others reflect professions or cities of origin (Teherani, Shirazi, Kashani etc.).

8. Most Persian Jews Live in Israel Today the Iranian Jewish community is scattered. The largest concentration (estimated at 200,000 souls) lives in Israel, followed by the United States, which has significant concentrations in Great Neck, a village on New York’s Long Island, and Beverly Hills, California. A Persian synagogue in Great Neck (Jim.henderson, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

9. Mashhadis Are Different Among Persian Jews, those who stem from Mashhad are a class of their own. In 1839, facing persecution and death, the community “converted” to Islam, all the while maintaining their Judaism in secret. Due to their uniquely perilous situation, many of them relocated several times, including to what would soon become the USSR (oops!). Even today, Mashhadi Jews maintain their distinct names and customs and typically only marry fellow Mashhadis. Currently, they mostly live in Milan, Italy, and Great Neck, NY. Tamar Hayardeni). This plaque, dated 1902, adorns a synagogue of the Mashhadi Jews in Jerusalem Hayardeni).