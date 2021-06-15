How is it possible that any of the mitzvahs we do make sense to us?

They are, after all, connection points to G‑d Himself. Before Him, the vast neural networks of our human brains and a cheap pocket calculator of the 70s are on equal standing.

God is beyond infinite. He is, as Maimonides writes, absolute existence. If in the realm of infinity, simple arithmetic breaks down, how can we apply human logic in the face of the Absolute?

And yet, not only do we attribute reasons to these mitzvahs—often reasons that work nicely within the context of our meat-based neurological wiring —we insist on deriving one rule from another, comparing and contrasting one mitzvah to the next, and forging ahead with applications based on such calculations.

As the Giver of these mitzvahs instructed us to do, when He said, “If you have a question, take it to your sages and follow their instructions to the detail.” (Deut. 17:8-11)

It could only be that we are connecting to a G‑d who transcends all opposites.

Finite and infinite, reason and beyond reason, creation and Creator—for Him, all these are a singularity, blending in perfect harmony at their origin.

These mitzvahs are so divine, so unlimited, and so true, they can even embed themselves neatly within the neural network of a living organism on Planet Earth.