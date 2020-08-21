Introduction

The prophecy of Zechariah, that Mashiach will appear as “a poor man, riding on a donkey,” is an image frequently depicted and referred to in Jewish art and literature. Among the references to this prophecy in the works of our Sages are:

A passage from the Talmud that compares Zechariah’s prophecy with one of Daniel, who describes Mashiach’s coming quite differently, “Behold with the clouds of the heaven, one whose visage was like a man was coming.” Our Sages reconcile the difference in the visions by explaining: “If the Jews are worthy, Mashiach will come ‘with the clouds of the heaven.’ If they are not worthy, he will come as ‘a poor man riding on a donkey.’ ”

A passage from Pirkei d’Rabbi Eliezer thatstates that the donkey on which Mashiach will ride is the same donkey that Moshe used when bringing his wife and children to Egypt, as the verse states, “He mounted them on the donkey.” This same donkey was used by Avraham to carry the wood and other materials for the Akeidah, as it is written: “He loaded his donkey.”

In the sichah that follows, the Rebbe elucidates and draws a connection between these two passages. In doing so, he resolves the obvious question: Why is the imagery of a donkey associated with Mashiach?