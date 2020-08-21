Introduction
The prophecy of Zechariah,1that Mashiach will appear as “a poor man, riding on a donkey,” is an image frequently depicted and referred to in Jewish art and literature. Among the references to this prophecy in the works of our Sages are:
A passage from the Talmud2 that compares Zechariah’s prophecy with one of Daniel,3 who describes Mashiach’s coming quite differently, “Behold with the clouds of the heaven, one whose visage was like a man was coming.” Our Sages reconcile the difference in the visions by explaining: “If the Jews are worthy, Mashiach will come ‘with the clouds of the heaven.’ If they are not worthy, he will come as ‘a poor man riding on a donkey.’ ”
A passage from Pirkei d’Rabbi Eliezer4thatstates that the donkey on which Mashiach will ride is the same donkey that Moshe used when bringing his wife and children to Egypt, as the verse states,5 “He mounted them on the donkey.” This same donkey was used by Avraham to carry the wood and other materials for the Akeidah, as it is written:6 “He loaded his donkey.”
In the sichah that follows, the Rebbe elucidates and draws a connection between these two passages. In doing so, he resolves the obvious question: Why is the imagery of a donkey associated with Mashiach?
Focused on the Future
4. On the verse,7 “I have acquired oxen and donkeys, sheep, servants, and maidservants,” the Midrash8 comments: “ ‘Donkeys’ – this refers to the King Mashiach who is described as ‘a poor man, riding on a donkey.’ ”9ד
אין מדרשא אויפן פסוק ויהי לי שור וחמור צאן ועבד ושפחה, זאָגט ער, חמור זה מלך המשיח שנאמרב עני ורוכב על חמור וגו׳.
The word chamor (חמור), “donkey,” shares the same root letters as chomer (חומר), “material substance.” The Midrash implies that Mashiach’s arrival depends on the Jew’s fulfilling the task of refining the sparks of G‑dliness enclothed in the world’s material substance.10 Through the efforts of every Jew to refine his body, his animal soul, and his portion in this world and use them for a holy purpose, he draws down and creates the setting for the revelations to be manifest in the Ultimate Future.
ביאת המשיח איז אָפּהענגיק פון עבודת הבירוריםג. ד. ה. אַז דורך דעם וואָס יעדער איד וועט מברר זיין זיין גוף און נפש הבהמית און זיין חלק אין עולם, און אויסנוצן זיי אין קדושה, דורך דעם וועט מען ממשיך זיין די גילויים פון לעתיד.
On this basis, it is possible to understand the sequence of the verses,11 “I sojourned with Lavan… and I have acquired oxen and donkeys.” Yaakov regarded the physical setting in which he found himself as foreign – as reflected in his use of the term גרתי, “sojourned,” which shares the same root as גר, “stranger” – and transformed it into a medium for the manifestation of G‑dliness. These efforts enabled him to make that place his home – as can be understood from an alternate understanding of גרתי, “I dwelled.” As a result of the refinement of these physical entities, Yaakov was prepared to greet Mashiach,as he stated, “ ‘I have acquired… donkeys’ – this refers to the King Mashiach.”2
און דאָס איז דער המשך פון די פסוקים, עם לבן גרתי גו׳ ויהי לי שור וחמור – דורך דעם וואָס ביי יעקב'ן זיינען געווען די גשמיות׳דיקע זאַכן בבחינת גירות און ער האָט זיי געמאַכט כלים צו אלקות – גרתי כפשוטו, וואוינען אין זיי – דורך דעם איז ער שוין געווען גרייט צו משיח׳ן – ויהי לי גו׳ וחמור זה מלך המשיחד.
This was the reason Yaakov sent messengers to Esav, to inform him that he had completed the entire task of refinement allotted to him and was ready to greet Mashiach. He thought that Esav, too, had completed the entire task of refinement allotted to him12 and that he, too, was prepared for the coming of the Redemption.
און צוליב דעם האָט ער געשיקט מלאכים צו עשו׳ן, דערציילן אים, אַז ער האָט שוין דורכגעטאָן אַלע בירורים, און איז גרייט צו משיח׳ן, רעכענענדיק, אַז אויך עשו איז שוין לאחר הבירורה, און אויך מצד עשו׳ן קען שוין קומען די גאולה.
The messengers he sent returned to him and informed him,13 “We came to your brother, to Esav.” True, you regard him as your brother, for you are already prepared for the Redemption. However, he is still Esav; he is yet to be refined, and as such, the Redemption cannot come now.
אויף דעם האָבן אים די מלאכים געענטפערט, באנו אל אחיך אל עשו. פון דיין זייט איז ער שוין "אחיך" – ביסט שוין גרייט צו דער גאולה, אָבער ער פון זיין זייט איז נאָך "עשו", קודם הבירור ובמילא קען נאָך ניט קומען די גאולה.
From the Microcosm to the Macrocosm
5. The Torah and its lessons are eternal, applicable to all Jews, in all times, and in all places. Accordingly, the above contains a lesson for every Jew. He must realize that even if the world around him is not yet ready for the Redemption, for the world is yet to be refined, he nevertheless must emulate Yaakov. He must prepare himself and his household – his “sheep, servants, and maidservants” – for the Ultimate Redemption.ה
תורה און אירע הוראות זיינען אייביק, פאַר יעדן אידן, אין יעדער צייט און אין יעדן אָרט.
די הוראה פון דעם אלעם איז:
יעדער איד דאַרף וויסן, אַז אפילו אויב מצד דעם אַרום, מצד דער וועלט, איז נאָך ניט ראוי עס זאָל שוין קומען די גאולה, וואָרום די וועלט איז נאָך ניט מבורר (נאָך ניט אויסגעאיידלט), אָבער ער פון זיין זייט – דאַרף צוגרייטן זיך מיט אַלע זיינע ענינים, צאן ועבד ושפחה, צו דער גאולה שלימה.
The way to prepare for this is to follow Yaakov’s example, “I sojourned (גרתי) with Lavan,” to know that one is no more than a stranger in this material world. “I am a stranger in the land;”14this is not my natural setting.
און די הכנה צו דעם איז – עם לבן גרתי. ער דאַרף וויסן אַז גאַנץ עולם הזה איז מער ניט ווי גרתי. גר אנכי בארץו.
“The years of our lives number seventy; if with vigor, eighty years,”15or, if someone is blessed with extremely long life, “His lifespan will be 120 years.”16 Throughout this entire time, a person should feel that he is merely sojourning. With this approach, material existence will not conflict with the spiritual and he will be able to also enjoy material success, and like Yaakov acquire “oxen and donkeys, sheep, servants, and maidservants,” and other manifestations of material prosperity.
די גאַנצע ימי שנותינו בהם שבעים שנה ואם בגבורות שמונים שנהז, והיו ימיו מאה ועשרים שנהח, זיינען מער ניט ווי גרתי, און דעמאָלט איז די גשמיות ניט קיין סתירה צו רוחניות, און דורך דעם האָט ער שור וחמור צאן ועבד ושפחה אויך אין גשמיות.
By preparing himself, his household, and possessions for the Redemption, a person also has an effect on the world at large. “The world is equally balanced.”17 Consequently, with but one good deed, a person can tip the scales of the entire world and bring redemption to it.
און דורך דעם וואָס ער גרייט צו זיך מיט זיינע ענינים צו דער גאולה, פועל׳ט ער עס אויך אין וועלט, וואָרום דער עולם איז א שקולט (גלייך אויף גלייך), במילא איז מיט איין גוטער פּעולה וועט ער מכריע זיין די גאַגצע וועלט, און ברענגען די גאולה אין דער גאַנצער וועלט.
Thus, Rambam rules,18 “When the Jewish people turn to G‑d in teshuvah, they will be redeemed immediately,” and indeed, even more rapidly, to borrow the wording of the Alter Rebbe,19 “immediately, at once.” Even without considering the situation of the world at large, a person should realize that with teshuvah, he can bring about his own personal redemption and also redemption for the world at large.
און ווי דער רמב״ם פסק׳נטי: ישראל שעושים תשובה מיד נגאלים (ווען אידן טוען תשובה ווערן זיי גלייך אויסגעלייזט). און דער אַלטער רבייא איז מוסיף׃ תיכף ומיד. במילא איז ניט קוקנדיק אויפן מצב פון וועלט, קען ער דורך תשובה פועל׳ן די גאולה הפּרטית ביי זיך, און אויך די גאולה הכללית אין דער גאַנצער וועלט.
The Potential Chassidus Generates
6. Everything that takes place is controlled by Divine providence. The Alter Rebbe’s redemption and that of the chassidic movement on Yud-Tes Kislev, 5559 (1798), occurred in the week following Shabbos Parshas Vayishlach,the week containing the abovementioned directives.ו
אַלע ענינים זיינען דאָך בהשגחה פּרטית. די גאולה פון אַלטן רבי׳ן
מיט חסידות – י״ט כסלו תקנ״ט – איז געווען אין
דער וואָך וואָס נאָך שבת פ׳ וישלח, אין וועלכער עס זיינען די אויבנדערמאָנטע הוראות.
Chassidus endows every Jew with the potential not to reckon with what is happening in the world around him and to carry out his Divine service in a manner of “I sojourned with Lavan,” i.e., to treat physical concerns as transitory. As a result, he can reach the state of “ ‘I have acquired… donkeys’ – this refers to the King Mashiach.”2
חסידות גיט יעדן אידן דעם כוח אויף ניט רעכענען זיך מיט דעם מצב פון וועלט, דורכטאָן ביי זיך די עבודה פון עם לבן גרתי, ובמילא צוקומען צום ויהי לי גו׳ וחמור זה מלך המשיח.
Chassidus is a preparation and a medium leading to the revelations of Mashiach. As Mashiach told the Baal Shem Tov,20 “When your wellsprings spread outward, the master (i.e. Mashiach) will come.” May this occur speedily, in our days.
חסידות איז אַ הכנה און אַ כלי צום גילוי המשיח, אז דורך יפוצו מעינותיך חוצה איז קא אתי מר, במהרה בימינו.
Adapted from sichos delivered on Shabbos Parshas Vayishlach, 5716 and 5718 [1955 and 1957]
(מלוקט משיחות ש״פ וישלח, תשט״ז־ח"י)
An Unflattering Analogy
7. The Midrash cited above2associates “donkeys” with “the King Mashiach.” Explanation is required: Why did Yaakov allude to the Future Redemption specifically by mentioning donkeys? The Talmud21contrasts two verses that mention Mashiach’s coming. One verse states,22 “Behold with the clouds of the heaven, one whose visage was like a man was coming,” i.e., that Mashiach will come on a cloud, but another describes him as “a poor man riding on a donkey.”3
Our Sages15 reconcile the contradiction: “If the Jews are worthy, Mashiach will come ‘with the clouds of the heaven.’ If they are not worthy, he will come as ‘a poor man riding on a donkey.’ ”
This complicates the matter further. As mentioned above, Yaakov saw himself as ready for the Ultimate Redemption because his Divine service had been completed and he had fully accomplished his life’s mission. Thus, he was “worthy.” Why then does he allude to Mashiach’s coming with the analogy of a poor man riding on a donkey? Seemingly, he was worthy to witness Mashiach coming on clouds.ז
אין דעם דערמאָנטן מדרש שטייט: וחמור זה מלך המשיח. איז ניט
פאַרשטאַנדיק פאַרוואָס האָט יעקב מרמז געווען די גאולה העתידה אין דעם ענין פון
חמור דוקא? עס שטייט דאָך אין גמראיב כתיב
וארו עם ענני שמיא גו׳יג (אַז
משיח וועט קומען דורך אַ וואָלקן) וכתיב עני ורוכב על חמור (אַז משיח וועט קומען
אויף אַ חמור)? זכו עם ענני שמיא לא זכו עני רוכב על חמור (אַז אידן זיינען זוכה
וועט משיח קומען דורך אַ וואָלקן, אויב ניט – אויף אַן אייזל). איז לויט דעם נאָך
מער שווער, אַז דאָס וואָס יעקב איז געווען גרייט צו דער
גאולה העתידה איז דאָך דאָס געווען מצד דער שלימות פון זיין עבודה – ״זכו״, – איז פאַרוואס האָט ער מרמז געווען משיח׳ן ניט אין ענין פון ענן נאָר אין דעם ענין פון רוכב על חמור דוקא?
Three Stages in One Motif
8. Pirkei DeRabbi Eliezer states23 that the donkey on which Mashiach will ride is the same donkey that Moshe used when bringing his wife and children to Egypt, as the verse states,24 “He mounted them on the donkey.” This same donkey was used by Avraham to carry the wood and other materials for the Akeidah, as it is written,25 “He loaded his donkey.”ח
אין פרקי דרבי אליעזריד שטייט אַז דער חמור וואָס עס שטייט ביי משיח׳ן "עני ורוכב על חמור", איז דאָס דער זעלבער חמור וואָס עס שטייט ביי משה רבינו, וירכיבם על החמורטו, און דער זעלבער חמור וואָס עס שטייט ביי אברהם אבינו, ויחבוש את חמורוטז.
Avraham, Moshe, and Mashiach represented phases in an ongoing process. Avraham initiated the two millennia of Torah.26 Moshe received the Torah at Sinai and gave it to the entire Jewish people.27 (True, the verse, “He had them ride on the donkey,” describes events that occurred before the Giving of the Torah. However, those events led to the Exodus from Egypt, which was a preparation for the Giving of the Torah, as indicated by the verse,28 “When you take the people out of Egypt, they will serve G‑d on this mountain.”) And the ultimate purpose of the Giving of the Torah will be revealed by Mashiach.
דאָס הייסט אַז אברהם, משה מיט משיח׳ן זיינען אַ המשך פון דעם זעלבן ענין, אברהם האָט אָנגעהויבן שני אלפים תורהיז, משה רבינו האָט מקבל געווען די תורה מסיני און איבערגעגעבן צו כל ישראליח (הגם דער פּסוק וירכיבם על החמור איז געזאָגט געוואָרן פאַר מתן תורה, אָבער דאָס שטייט דאָך ביי דעם ענין פון יציאת מצרים וואָס ס׳איז אַ הכנה צו מתן תורה, ווי עס שטייט בהוציאך את העם ממצרים תעבדון את האלקים על ההר הזהיט), און דער תכלית פון מתן תורה וועט נתגלה ווערן דורך מלך המשיח.
What Is the Donkey Used For?
9. There is a difference between the manner in which the donkey was used by Avraham and Moshe and the manner in which it will be used by Mashiach. Avraham used the donkey to carry the wood and the knife for the Akeidah. He and the youths accompanying him proceeded on foot; only the accessories – articles that assist humans – were placed on the donkey.ט
פונדעסטוועגן איז דאָ אַ חילוק צווישן דעם שימוש (באַנוצן זיך) פון אברהם׳ן מיטן חמור און דעם שימוש פון משה׳ן, ביז דעם שימוש פון משיח׳ן.
ביי אברהם׳ן שטייט אַז דעם חמור האָט ער גענוצט אויף די עצים ומאכלת (די האָלץ און מעסער), ער אַליין מיט זיינע נערים זיינען געגאַנגען צו פוס, נאָר די עצים ומאכלת – ענינים וואָס העלפן צו צום מענטשן – האָט ער אַוועקגעלייגט אויפן חמור.
Moshe “took his wife and his sons and positioned them to ride the donkey.” A person’s wife and children are obviously so much closer to him than merely wood and a knife. A person’s wife is “a helper corresponding to him,”29 and is considered “like his own self,”30 and “a son is like his father’s leg,”31 a lower part of his own body.
ביי משה רבינו שטייט, ויקח את אשתו ואת בניו וירכיבם על החמור – אשתו ובניו זיינען אַ סך נענטער צום מענטשן ווי עצים ומאכלת, וואָרום אשתו איז דאָך עזר כנגדוכ, כגופו דמיאכא, און ברא כרעא דאבוהכב, וואָס ירך איז דער נידעריקער טייל פון דעם מענטשן אַליין.
Mashiach is described as “a poor man riding on a donkey.” In other words, not only his possessions or his family will be on the donkey. He will ride on it himself.
ביי משיח׳ן שטייט עני ורוכב על חמור, משיח אַליין וועט זיין רוכב על חמור.
The Profit a Donkey Can Bring
10. A person uses and/or rides on a donkey to reach a destination that – because of its altitude or distance – he and his possessions would otherwise be unable to approach. The same applies to the spiritual parallel of riding on a donkey.י
דער ענין פון שימוש ורכיבה (רייטן) אויפן אייזל איז וואָס דורך דעם קען קומען דער מענטש מיט זיינע ענינים אין אַן אָרט, וואָס מצד זיין הויכקייט אָדער ווייטקייט, קען מען אָן דעם חמור ניט צוקומען אַהין.
אַזוי איז אויך בענין רכיבה על החמור אין רוחניות.
As mentioned, chamor,“donkey,” shares the same root letters as the word chomer,“material substance.” In that vein, the Baal Shem Tov32 gave a renowned interpretation of the verse,33 “When you see the donkey of one who hates you lying under its burden…”:
When you see the donkey (chamor) – that is, when you carefully inspect your chomer, your body, you will see…
of one who hates you34 – i.e., it hates the soul that longs for G‑dliness and spirituality. Furthermore, you will see that it is…
lying under its burden – G‑d intended that the body be refined by studying Torah and observing mitzvos, but it is lax in fulfilling its task….
certainly help him – by refining and purifying your body.
– וואָס חמור ווייזט אויף "חומר", ווי עס איז באַוואוסט דער טייטש פון בעל שם טובכג אויפן פסוק כי תראה חמור גו׳כד –
The intent is that through refining and elevating our own physical tendencies and the world’s material substance, we elevate ourselves and reach a level that the soul could never attain on its own. In a similar vein, Chassidus35 interprets the verse,36 “Many harvests come through the strength of an ox,” to mean that by employing the power of our animal souls, the G‑dly soul attains a more intense love for G‑d and accomplishes more in its mission of refining the world than it could have on its own.
ד. ה. אַז דורך אויסאיידלען און אויסלייטערן די חומריות און גשמיות קען מען צוקומען און אויפהויבן זיך צו אַזאַ מדריגה וואָס די נשמה מצד עצמה קען אַהין ניט צוקומען, אַזוי ווי עס שטייט ורב תבואות בכח שורכה.
Incremental Spiritual Development
11. In the era of Avraham – the beginning of the two millennia of Torah,20 when the Divine service that would bring the world to its consummate fulfillment had just begun – the chomer,the material dimension of existence, was not refined to the extent that it could have a reciprocal effect and elevate a person. That was not possible because the physical substance of the world had yet to be transformed into holiness. As explained in many sources,37at that time, there was a Divine decree separating the physical and the spiritual, in the words of the Midrash,38 “The inhabitants of Rome shall not descend to Syria….” Accordingly, Avraham was only able to have an effect on the accessories he brought to the Akeidah – the wood and the knife. Through his Divine service in refining the world’s material substance, they could be of assistance to holiness at that time.יא
אין די צייטן פון אברהם אבינו, – דער אָנפאַגג פון די שני אלפים תורה, ד. ה. אין אָנפאַנג פון דער עבודה, – האָט דער גשם און חומר נאָך ניט געקענט מעלה זיין דעם אדם אַליין, וואָרום דער גשם אַליין איז נאָך ניט געוואָרן קדושה, ווי עס ווערט דערקלערט אין פילע ערטער אַז עס איז נאָך געווען די גזירה פון בני רומי לא ירדו כו'כו, עס האָט געקענט פּועל זיין מער ניט ווי אין די זאַכן וועלכע העלפן צו – עצים ומאכלת – אַז דורך דער עבודה פון מברר זיין דעם גשם, זאָלן זיי אין יענער צייט צוהעלפן צו קדושה.
In Moshe’s time, through the donkey, i.e., material existence, the lower, material dimensions within the human sphere could also be elevated. For after the Egyptian exile and the Giving of the Torah, the material substance of the world was refined to the extent that it also could become holy through a mitzvah.
ביי משה רבינו איז דורכן חמור געוואָרן אַן עלי׳ אין די ענינים התחתונים פון דעם מענטשן אַליין, וואָרום נאָך גלות מצרים און מתן תורה איז געוואָרן אַ זיכוך אויך אין חומר פון וועלט, ביז אַז דער גשם אַליין ווערט קדושה דורך דער מצוה.
As is well-known, there is a fundamental difference between the spiritual climate that prevailed before the Giving of the Torah and that which prevailed in the era that followed it. Before the Giving of the Torah, the world’s physical substance was not a medium that could become one with the spiritual. Man’s Divine service involved toiling to ensure that the world would not oppose G‑dliness, and could even facilitate G‑dliness being drawn down. Nevertheless, it was not until the Giving of the Torah that it became possible for the world’s physical substance itself, even its inner dimension,39 to become holy.
– און ווי עס איז באַוואוסט דער אונטערשייד צווישן פאַר מתן תורה און נאָך מתן תורה. פאַר מתן תורה איז דער גשם ניט געווען קיין כלי וועלכע פאַראיינציקט זיך מיט רוחניות, און די עבודה איז באַשטאַנען נאָר אין דעם אַז די וועלט זאָל ניט מנגד זיין, און אפילו מסייע זיין צו די המשכות שעל ידי העבודה, אָבער אַז דער גשם אַליין, בפנימיותו זאָל ווערן קדושה, דאָס איז געוואָרן על ידי מתן תורה.
A classic example of this concept was Yaakov’s placing the rods from the poplar, chestnut, and hazelnut trees into the watering troughs of Lavan’s flocks.40 The spiritual service Yaakov performed with these rods and gutters drew down a G‑dly light comparable to that drawn down through the mitzvah of tefillin.41 Nevertheless, this light was not internalized within these physical objects. After Yaakov completed his spiritual service, no Divine light remained within them, because even beforehand – while he was carrying out his service – the light had not been internalized to the extent that it became one with the rods and gutters.
אַזוי ווי ביי די מקלות ורהטים פון יעקב, הגם אַז דורך דער עבודה פון מקלות און רהטים איז נמשך געוואָרן אַן אור אַזוי ווי דורך דער מצוה פון תפיליןכז, אָבער ס׳איז ניט געווען אין אַ פנימיות ובקליטה, והראי׳, אַז נאָך דער עבודה איז ניט געבליבן קיין אור אין די מקלות, ווייל אויך פריער איז דאָס ניט געווען בדרך קליטה והתאחדות.
By contrast, after the Giving of the Torah, when one performs a mitzvah with a material entity, its material substance itself becomes holy. The very physicality of the world becomes a medium for G‑dliness.
Nevertheless, in Moshe’s time, the reciprocal effects of the elevation of the material dimensions of existence did not encompass a person entirely. True, it included his wife (who is like his own person)24 and his sons (who are “extensions” of him,25and it involved the revealed powers of the soul that descended to this physical plane and enclothed themselves in the body. However, the effect of man’s service of refining material existence on the higher levels of the soul was yet to be manifest.
אָבער נאָך מתן תורה, אַז מען טוט אַ מצוה מיטן גשם, ווערט דער גשם אַליין קדושה, ד. ה. גשמיות העולם ווערט אַ כלי צו אלקות. אָבער פונדעסטוועגן איז אויך דאַן די עלי׳ געווען מער ניט ווי אין די חלקים התחתונים של האדם – אשתו (כגופו) ובניו (ברא כרעא דאבוה), ביז אין די כחות הגלוים פון דער נשמה שירדו למטה ונתלבשו בגוף (וועלכע טוען זיך אָן אין אַ גוף). –
The coming of Mashiach will bring about an even more encompassing elevation of material existence and, thus, a greater ascent within the soul: “A poor man will himself ride on a donkey.” The advantage that the body has over the soul will be manifest.42As alluded to by the verse,43 “A woman of valor is the crown of her husband,”44 even the higher levels of the soul, the chayah and yechidah,45will be raised to a higher level through the Divine service of refining the body.
אָבער אין ביאת המשיח וועט זיך אויפטאָן אַ טיפערער ענין: עני ורוכב על חמור, עס וועט זיך אַנטפּלעקן די מעלה פון גוף איבער דער נשמה – אשת חיל עטרת בעלהכח, אַפילו אין חי׳ יחידה שבנפש וועט זיך אויך אויפטאָן אַן עלי׳ דורכן בירור פון דעם חומר.
With the coming of Mashiach, the true source of the yesh,material existence, will be revealed. It will be manifest thatG‑d’s Essence, the true Yesh, is the truth of the being of the yeshus that characterizes material existence.46
Therefore, refining the yeshus of material existence will tap into that essential energy and bring about an ascent for the essence of the soul.
אין ביאת המשיח וועט נתגלה ווערן דער אמת׳ער שרש פון יש הנברא, וואָס די אמיתית פון יש הנברא איז דער יש האמיתי, דערפאַר איז דורך בירור החומר, בירור יש הנברא – וועט זיך אויפטאָן אַן עלי׳ אויך אין דעם עצם הנשמה.
Why Ride a Donkey Instead of Clouds?
12. On this basis, it is also possible to understand the allusion in our Sages’ statement:15 “If the Jews are worthy, Mashiach will come ‘with the clouds of the heaven.’ If they are not worthy, he will come as ‘a poor man riding on a donkey.’ ”
Our Sages’ words can be understood with a positive connotation. Zachu,translated as “worthy,” shares the same root as the word zach,“pure.” Through Divine service with pure and spiritual entities, Mashiach will come on the clouds of heaven, a revelation of or yashar,“direct light,”47light that shines from Above to this physical plane.
Through lo zachu,48Divine service with entities that are not yet pure and elevated, i.e., through refining physical and material entities, there will be the revelation of “a poor man riding on a donkey,” a revelation that follows the motif of or chozair,49through which a loftier and more powerful light is generated from below and radiates upward. As a result of the light generated by the chamor,the donkey – the chomer,the refinement of the world’s physical substance – the soul will reach heights that it could not attain on its own.יב
דאָס איז אויך דער רמז אין דעם מאמר רז״ל: זכו עם ענני שמיא לא זכו עני ורוכב על חמור – "זכו", דורך דער עבודה אין דברים זכים ורוחניים (קלאָרע און רוחניות׳דיקע זאַכן), וועט זיין עם ענני שמיא, אַ גילוי בדרך אור ישר מלמעלה למטה; "לא זכו", אויב די עבודה איז אין ענינים וועלכע זיינען נאָך ניט אויסגעלייטערט, ד. ה. ענינים גשמיים וחומרים, און מען וועט זיי מברר ומזכך זיין, דעמאָלט וועט זיין דער גילוי פון עני ורוכב על חמור, דער גילוי בדרך אור חוזר מלמטה למעלה, אַז דורכן חמור וועט מען צוקומען אין אַן אָרט וואָס די נשמה מצד עצמה קען אַהין ניט צוקומען.
This is what Yaakov was communicating with the words, “I have acquired oxen and donkeys.” Specifically, through his Divine service in Lavan’s home that involved refining physical and material entities, he prepared himself to receive the loftiest revelation, “a poor man riding a donkey.”
און דאָס איז וואָס יעקב האָט געזאָגט ויהי לי שור וחמור, מצד זיין עבודה, דוקא מיט לבן׳ען – צו מברר צו זיין די דברים הגשמיים והחומריים – איז ער געווען גרייט צום העכסטן גילוי פון עני ורוכב על חמור.
Likkutei Sichos, Volume 1, P. 69ff. (Adaptedfromsichos delivered on Yud Tes Kislev,5718 [1957])
(משיחת י״ט כסלו, תשח"י)
