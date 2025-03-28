This year, with Passover beginning on Saturday night, when do we burn the chametz ? Good question. Normally, we search for chametz the night before Passover and burn it the following morning. This year, however, that will be Shabbat, when lighting fires is not allowed. Instead, we search for chametz on Thursday night and burn it on Friday morning, completing both rituals a day earlier than usual (but making sure to leave just enough bread for the Friday night and Shabbat day meals). For the exact procedure, read this detailed account. Rebbetzin Chani

Can I use vinegar to clean non-food items during Passover? Plain white vinegar may very well be made from chametz and it is edible. As such, you may not own it or benefit from it on Passover. If you have vinegar that is certified kosher for Passover (even if it contains kitniyot), you may use it as a cleaning agent. Please don't hesitate to write back if you have any further questions. Rabbi Simcha

What is the difference between חָמֵ֑ץ (chametz) and שְׂאֹר֙ (se’or), both of which are forbidden on Pesach ? Chametz is food that has become leavened, while se'or is a leavening agent such as a sourdough starter. Rabbi Eliezer

Alternatives for the Zeroa Question Is it possible to use a vegetarian substitute for the zeroa on the Seder plate? I see that some Jewish vegetarians use a beetroot instead of a bone, but I haven't found any orthodox sources for this. Answer The only precedent we have in halachah is in a situation where there is no actual zeroa available. In that case, one may use another cooked item, such as a vegetable. Otherwise, halacha requires using an animal limb. Rabbi Eliezer

Is konjac kosher for Passover? It is a root vegetable. Yes. It is not one of the five grains that can create a chametz product, nor is it kitniyot. It may be eaten on Passover. Rabbi Mendel

Is Dayenu Appropriate This Year? Question I know it’s traditional to sing Dayenu at the Seder, but this year we are not free. There are Jewish slaves (hostages taken by Hamas). Should we still sing Dayenu this year even if they have not yet been given their freedom? Answer Your question tugs at my heart. Throughout Jewish history, our people have been persecuted and held in captivity in one part of the world or another. Yet we have always celebrated our freedom on Passover, for two reasons: We are thankful to G‑d for the freedom He granted us in the past. And, knowing that He redeemed us in the past, we look forward to the miracles He will do for us in the future.

We are not only celebrating our physical freedom from slavery, but also our spiritual freedom. As much as they may enslave us, do not adopt their ways. We would not attack, kidnap, or torture like was done to us—that is true freedom, to rise above our base instincts to act in a more spiritual and refined manner.

We also know that some of the hostages in Gaza maintained their spiritual freedom by marking the days and keeping Shabbat and kosher to the best of their ability, saying Shalom Aleichem and Kiddush and other prayers when possible. For these reasons, even in the Nazi concentration camps and Stalinist gulags, Jews tried to sing the Passover Haggadah and celebrate the holiday to whatever degree possible. They saw clearly what true spiritual freedom means, and how low a person can fall when imprisoned by their inner animal. With prayers for the immediate release of all the hostages, Rabbi Simcha

How does a person who is homeless sell and check for chametz? They do Bedikat Chametz on whatever items they possess, checking any bags or even just their pockets. There's no mitzvah to sell chametz if they don't own any, but in case there's anywhere they may have had chametz they should still fill out the form stating that they are selling their chametz wherever it may be located. Please suggest they reach out to a Chabad rabbi who will be happy to give them handmade matzah and invite them to the Seder. You can find a local rabbi at chabad.org/centers or let me know and I will connect you. I hope their situation changes for the better very soon, with G‑d’s help. Rabbi Simcha

Are raw sugar snap peas OK to eat during Passover? Sugar snap peas are legumes that are included in the category of kitniyot. Ashkenazi Jews do not eat kitniyot on Passover, while Sephardic Jews do. Having said that, customs vary within the Sephardic community as well, so it is best to check with your rabbi. You can read more about kitniyot here. I hope this was helpful, Rabbi Choni

How Big Should the Four Cups Be? Question Which size glasses are needed for the four cups of wine at the Seder? Does 3.5 fl. oz. (104 ml) meet the requirements or is 4 fl. oz. (118 ml) better? Answer Thank you for your inquiry. According to Rav Chaim Naeh, which is the opinion that Chabad custom follows, the minimum requirement for a cup of wine is 2.9 fl. Oz. (86 ml), and it is wise to probably get cups that are slightly bigger than that. If there is anything else I can help you with, please feel free to ask. Rabbi Choni

What is the purpose of lighting candles for Passover? Candles are lit to usher in Shabbat and holidays, bringing the light and peace of the day into our homes. On Passover, candles are lit on the evenings preceding the first and second Seder nights, and on the evenings preceding the seventh and eighth days of the holiday. Candles have been lit by Jewish women for centuries. Read more about this special mitzvah here. Rebbetzin Rochel

I Don’t Want to Scare My Child! Question How do I explain each item on the Seder plate to a 4-year-old? I want him to understand but I don't want to scare him by talking about the blood on the door, death of the firstborn, etc. Answer Passover is all about passing on our beautiful heritage and traditions to our children, in an age-appropriate manner. There are many parts of the Passover story that can be explained without scaring our children. We have a Passover kids’ section on our website, with resources you can share with your child or look at yourself to get ideas and tips for discussion. Here is a link to the Seder plate page. Rebbetzin Rochel

One of the ingredients in my probiotic is “prebiotic fiber.” Is this chametz? The word “fiber” on its own does not necessarily imply grain, as many foods—including fruits and vegetables—contain fiber. With regard to products used on Passover, one should always be careful that they are certified kosher for Passover, either on the product label or on a list of kosher-for-Passover products. This way, one can be sure that there is no chametz or kitniyot in the product, or if there may be, you can discuss with your rabbi whether it may be permitted for your specific use. All the best, Rabbi Shmary

How should we address what’s happening in Gaza during the Seder? Our liturgy is always applicable to current events, some years more than others. This year, the passage of “Vehi She’amda”—which describes how G‑d always saves the Jewish people from their enemies—is by far the most relevant.



May all the hostages be released from bondage right now. Rabbi Eliezer

Why don’t we use salt when making hamotzi on matzah at the Seder as we do the rest of the year on bread? Some Sephardim actually do dip their matzah in salt just like challah. However, the widespread custom among Ashkenazim is not to do so. Why is that? Firstly, technically salt is only needed for inferior bread that is made of coarse flour, and matzah is made from high-quality fine flour. Now, throughout the year, the custom is to dip our bread in salt even if it is made from fine flour. So why not tonight? It is to show our eagerness to experience this mitzvah and taste the matzah unadulterated by any other taste or flavor (see Shulchan Aruch Harav 475:10). Rabbi Menachem

What Do I Do With My Spare Freezer? Question Do I need to sell the contents of my spare freezer in the basement that has chametz in it, even if I don’t use the freezer over Pesach? Answer Yes, you do. If the chametz belongs to you, it must be sold, even if it is out of sight and out of mind. Click here to sell your chametz. Rabbi Menachem