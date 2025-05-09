Since it is prohibited to possess chametz on Passover, any chametz left undisposed must be sold to a non-Jew.

All such chametz, as well as all chametz utensils that were not thoroughly cleaned, should be stored away. The storage area should be locked or taped shut for the duration of the holiday.

Since there are many legal intricacies involved in this sale, a rabbi acts as our agent both to sell the chametz to the non-Jew on the morning before Passover, and also to buy it back the evening after Passover ends.

The form on this page may be copied, modified, filled out, printed and submitted to your local rabbi by early morning of April 11, 2025, local time. If you are unable to submit your form to a rabbi in person, you may submit your form online.

Jewish law requires that your chametz be sold by the specified deadline for the location in which the owner will be on the day before Passover. Click here to look up this time for your city.

One may eat chametz until two seasonal hours before midday on the day before Passover—this year, Shabbat, April 12, 2025. Click here to look up this time for your city.

To learn more about about the search and removal of chametz, click here.

Click here for Frequently Asked Questions about the online sale of chametz.