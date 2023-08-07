One of the unique characteristics of the Hebrew alphabet is that there are five letters that take a different form when they appear at the end of words. They are: Ordinary chaf כ Final chaf ך Ordinary mem מ Final mem ם Ordinary nun נ Final nun ן Ordinary feh פ Final feh ף Ordinary tzaddi[k] צ Final tzaddi[k] ץ

What Is the Source of These Letters? The Talmud refers to this set of letters by the acronym מנצפ"ך (mantzapach), stating that the alternate forms of these letters were communicated by the prophets. After a discussion, the Talmud concludes that both forms of these letters existed at Sinai. It was only that in the time of the prophets, people had begun to forget which form belonged in the beginning or middle of a word, and which form belonged at the end. The prophets thus (re)established the proper usage of the forms.

Is There a Simple Function? Some opine that the final letters served a very simple purpose. In ancient times, scribes did not always leave sufficient space between words. These final forms thus served as a signal to the reader that one word had ended and another had begun. As elegant as this explanation may sound at first blush, it doesn’t really answer the question of why, out of the 22 letters of the Hebrew alphabet, only these five were selected. After all, the same could have been done for many of the other letters as well.

In Gematria Every letter of the Hebrew alphabet is assigned a value, with the first letter, aleph, being 1, and the final letter, tav, being 400. The final letters are often used to continue the hundreds as so: Final chaf ך 500 Final mem ם 600 Final nun ן 700 Final feh ף 800 Final tzaddi[k] ץ 900 See: Everything You Need to Know About Gematria

Five Attributes of Severity and Source of Creation We read in Genesis how all of creation came into being through G‑d’s speech. The Hebrew letters are thus the conduits through which G‑d makes space within Himself for each and every being. The Kabbalah explains that these five final letters (which demarcate the end of a word) represent five gevurot, elements of “judgment” or “severity,” which serve to restrict the Divine light and create a space where otherness can exist. The kabbalists explain that this is reflected in the different sounds that the letters make, which can be divided into five different points of the mouth (throat, palate, tongue, teeth, and lips). Thus in essence, these five letters are the source through which all the sounds of the other 22 letters flow.

The Human Body The kabbalists go on to explain that each of the final letters represent another part of the human body: Final mem (ם) loosely resembles a human nose without the septum dividing the nostrils.

(ם) loosely resembles a human nose without the septum dividing the nostrils. Final nun (ן) resembles an arm.

(ן) resembles an arm. Final feh (ף) corresponds to the mouth, as the word feh literally means “mouth.”

(ף) corresponds to the mouth, as the word literally means “mouth.” Final chaf (ך) corresponds to the hand, as the word kaf literally means “palm.”

(ך) corresponds to the hand, as the word literally means “palm.” Final tzaddi[k] (ץ) resembles the fingers extending from the palm.