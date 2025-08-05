“Being proudly Jewish is dangerous right now.”

I’m a Jew and I’m proud and I’ll sing it out loud!

“Your job is your worth.”

Actually, your soul is.

“If I can’t do all the mitzvot perfectly, why even bother?”

Every mitzvah is profound and a unique chance to connect to Hashem.

“I’m a bad Jew”

While you may not be perfect, every person is holy and special.

“I can’t read Hebrew, so my prayers don’t matter.”

G‑d understands all languages.

“Only Jews with black hats and long beards are the real deal.”

While we’re big fans of black hats and beards (or sheitels and long dresses), every Jew is as Jewish as Moses himself.

