There can be two approaches to life: (a) To consider it as a matter of pleasure—in which case every effort should be bent towards getting the most out of life, in terms of pleasure; and in every situation to seek the easiest way out. (b) To consider life as a challenge, and to help make a better world to live in, especially since the society we live in is far from perfection. In this case, every effort must be bent towards this end, even if it means the sacrifice of certain personal pleasures, and even if it requires a great deal of continuous physical and mental exertion. But, as a matter of fact, it is this latter approach that offers the maximum pleasure—real pleasure and gratification. —Fall, 1961

Kabbalah teaches that humanity’s task is to transform the world from brokenness to wholeness, from darkness to light, from disparate pieces to divine oneness.

Every person’s soul descends to Earth to play a distinct role in this shared mission. Each person is allocated a part of the world to uplift and sanctify, beginning with their own mind and body. Providence orchestrates that everyone ends up in the exact place that’s uniquely meant for them. And there are no spare pieces in this cosmic plan.

Just as in a well-kept home everything is in its proper place, for a designated purpose, and there aren’t random objects lying around—the same is true for the universe. Nothing and no one is here by mistake. Everybody has a role that they—and only they—can fulfill.

In 1943, just two years after escaping a burning Europe and witnessing firsthand the destruction humanity can bring upon itself, the Rebbe wrote an opening letter for a Jewish calendar he was creating for American children. Addressing “My dear young friend,” the Rebbe explained that the task of a human being is to actively work to make the world a better and brighter place, and thereby “bring true happiness to ourselves and to the world around us.” The note continues: