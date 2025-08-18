What Does This Mean in My Life?

Fulfilling our task doesn’t necessarily mean we have to do something earth-shattering.

The great Chasidic master, Rabbi Meshulam Zusha of Anipoli (1718–1800), was known to say: “When I get to heaven, they won’t ask me why I wasn’t Moses. They won’t ask me why I wasn’t my brother. What they will ask me is why weren’t you Zusha?! To this I will have to answer.”

“Generally speaking,” reads a letter to a young woman, “every thinking person, looking around and reflecting upon the important events that take place in the world, is inclined to think in terms of big personal accomplishments, which are sometimes beyond one’s capacity. “However, G‑d—Who is the essence of goodness, and ‘it is the nature of goodness to do good’—does not expect anyone to do more than [they can] in accordance with the capacities which He bestowed upon the person, and which G‑d desires [to] be utilized to the full.”

Similarly, a letter to a couple working in the army, who wrote of their despondent moods and how their lives felt gray and insignificant, offers this explanation:

Some possible advice for your [dejected] moods: Reflect on the fact that every person is an emissary of G‑d to do good and increase good in His world. This is typically not accomplished through revolutions or roaring self-sacrifice, but rather through living daily life based on Shulchan Aruch [the Code of Jewish Conduct]; gradual self-education; and activism to help those in your surroundings, even if most of these activities are labeled by the world as “gray” and “insignificant.” All of this is possible on the “gray” days in the army as well. May G‑d grant you and your husband success in bringing the potential given to you to actuality, and to serve G‑d with joy.

Of course, it is not always obvious how we can best fulfill our personal missions within our specific circumstances. It may be at work, after hours, or at home. However, there is certainly a way we can contribute, and when we know this with confidence, it animates our search. As this letter to an elderly man explains:

When we think about the world, we recognize that everything, even in the inanimate realm, is organized with strict laws, everything has its place and function, and there is nothing that exists without purpose. This is certainly true for human beings who have been gifted with intellect…. Therefore, there is no doubt that everyone has a mission and role in life. True, it is not always easy to find the right field and channel, but we are guaranteed that “if you toil you will succeed.” The complete confidence that there is something to search for and that we were given the ability not only to search but also to find helps ensure the success of the search and discovery. I am confident that with a proper search you will find your way of influencing and contributing to your surroundings.”

The impact we can make on our environments through our own personal growth should not be underestimated either.

Gordon Zacks was an American businessman, philanthropist, and presidential adviser. In his twenties, he had a long personal audience with the Rebbe.

“He said something that was very profound and very real: ‘Remember, Mr. Zacks, if you want to change the world, you must first change yourself.

“‘When you change, it’s like dropping a pebble in a lake. There are ripples that go out from the point of contact, which influence all those around you. If you change and become connected to G‑d in your soul, and as a consequence you behave in a manner that G‑d would require of you, it will impact the people around you. And the power of that impact is the first and the most important step toward making the world a better place. So remember to focus on yourself first.’”