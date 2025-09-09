Reuven Donin was a man who did things all the way.

Raised in the traditional Jewish environment of pre-independence Jerusalem, he left his studies as a teenager to go live on a kibbutz and work the land. A tough youngster, full of energy and uncompromising chutzpah (which earned him quite a reputation), he would compensate for his grueling days of labor with long nights of partying with fellow rebels and friends. “It was full-time life without pause,” he later recalled.

However, during the long hours on his tractor, alone with nature, “I would think a lot about the world; I would ask questions and search for answers.” Over time he was introduced to the teachings of Chasidut, and he began to study it seriously. Being the uncompromising character that he was, in 1958 he left his native country and went to the Rebbe’s yeshiva in New York. There he dedicated all of his energy to immersive study and self-refinement, and he developed a close personal bond with the Rebbe.

One night, Donin entered the Rebbe’s study for an audience in an emotionally charged state. He sat down and passionately exclaimed, “Rebbe, I can’t take the struggles of life! I just want to stay here in this room forever…. I just can’t anymore….”

The response was not what he was expecting.

“Did you eat properly today?” the Rebbe asked.

When Donin answered in the negative, the Rebbe instructed him to go eat immediately, and counseled him on the general importance of taking care of his body and the impact it would have on his emotions. He then gave him detailed guidance for what he should do daily to properly care for his bodily health.

Over the next few months, when the Rebbe would see Donin, he would often ask him whether and what he was eating, how long he was sleeping (reminding him of Maimonides’ ruling that a person should sleep between six and eight hours a night ), and whether he was taking walks and getting fresh air between his hours of study. Of course, Donin began making it a point to do all of these things.

Donin later married, built a family, and, alongside the Chasidic lifestyle he had adopted, went back to working the land on his tractor. However, people—especially young people—gravitated to his fiery personality and would consult with him about their existential or emotional dilemmas. It was to them he would tell this story to impart the message that sometimes, under a heap of emotional turmoil, there might simply be a neglected body…

Intuitively we might assume that toxic or depressive thoughts result from the emotional aspects of our lives. Family dynamics, childhood trauma, or social rejection are some of the factors we might consider, and for good reason. However, in our search for deeper insight, we may overlook the practical details of our daily lives.

A recurring theme in the Rebbe’s counseling is that every person has basic mundane needs on which their mental health depends, and deprived of these necessities, their psyche suffers. Disturbing thoughts and emotions, even when they take a seemingly profound turn, can actually be symptoms of neglecting those simple needs that are the framework for stable mental health.

In this chapter we will explore four such needs. We’ve already touched on the topic of physical self-care (in Reuven Donin’s story). The other three necessities are: an occupation, a schedule, and social engagement.