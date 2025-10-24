The Rebbe held a firm conviction: a lifestyle anchored in G‑dly ideals and spiritual practices is the most conducive to emotional stability. In the following chapter we will explore why this is and what it means.

When you hold onto the Torah’s ways in your everyday life—particularly in your thought, speech and action—you “acquire your world.” And [not only a spiritual world, but] also this physical world, for your life is full of meaning and satisfaction… It is my prayer and hope that every one of you will walk on the path which our forefathers have paved for us, and you will each stride with confidence along your life’s way, happy and fulfilled physically, because you will be happy and fulfilled spiritually.

[Living a spiritually committed life] obviously does not mean that we must renounce all worldly pleasures and live a life full of suffering and pain; for, as Chasidic teachings emphasize, self-affliction is not the ideal nor the goal. However, it is necessary to know what is truly important and what is only secondary. A “golden calf” shouldn’t be made of money or cinema and the like—surely you see for yourself that they are only of secondary value, or perhaps even entirely empty.

The Iceberg

“It has been explained in our Torah,” reads a letter from 1965,

and this has also been confirmed by modern science—that a surface layer may cover up an essential trait or quality. Or to use modern terminology, the subconscious may be overlaid by the conscious mind. In such a case, conflicts are inevitable, for man’s essence is linked to the deep internal layers and not the superficial “cover,” which is subject to change and is under the influence of external forces.

Drawing on age-old Jewish teachings, the Rebbe maintained that our conscious thoughts are but the tip of the iceberg. Underneath them lies an infinitely vaster, more powerful world full of subconscious suprarational drives. Although we don’t usually feel our subconscious, it nevertheless defines who we are, for a simple reason:

Our conscious selves are vulnerable to transient influences. As we all know from personal experience, our opinions and behaviors often change because of new circumstances and societal pressures. That malleable version of ourselves can hardly be called who we really are. But our inner, subconscious selves are different. They remain inherently unmoved by the outer world. They are beyond the news, beyond other people, beyond any fluctuation—they are our innate and consistent selves.

Therefore, when we succumb to the pressures of the outside world and drift away from our innermost desires, it naturally leaves us feeling unmoored and torn.

Scientific research and modern psychology have largely affirmed the general notion of a subconscious self. However, in defining what actually lies beneath our surface, Jewish wisdom differs significantly from early modern theories, especially those of Sigmund Freud.

In a letter to a NASA scientist, the Rebbe pointed out how a teaching from Maimonides in his magnum opus, Mishneh Torah, articulates what has become a mainstay of modern psychology—that human beings are composed of conscious and subconscious layers, and that society’s demands often cause our conscious selves to behave in ways that conflict with our innate subconscious desires. He then explained:

[However,] nothing in the above can be construed as confirmation of other aspects of the Freudian theory to the effect that man’s psyche is primarily governed by libido, the sex drive, etc. For these ideas are contrary to those of the Torah, whose view is that the human being is essentially good (as in the teaching of Maimonides, above). The only similarity is in the general idea that human nature is a composite of a substratum and various layers.

Freud saw the human being through a materialistic, evolutionary lens. He presumed a person’s most basic urges to be generally the same as an animal’s—to avoid all pain and seek boundless pleasure. In Freud’s conception, the tectonic clash between these insatiable drives and societal norms creates an inevitable tension at the center of the human experience that can only be managed, never reconciled.

The Rebbe believed something else entirely. Citing the works of Maimonides and the Chasidic masters, he taught that a human being’s subconscious core is in fact their essential and eternal divine spark. No matter our conscious thoughts, no matter our overt behaviors, underneath them lies an unflinching soul that yearns for divine connection, that yearns to bond with others, that yearns to do what is just and to avoid all that is wrong.

Yes, life’s many pressures sometimes cause us to suppress our subconscious divine urges and instead go down a hedonistic or immoral path, leading to painful inner friction. But we can effectively resolve this dissonance by allowing our conscious selves—our everyday thoughts and actions—to mirror and align with our deeper selves buried under all the rubble.

Therefore, the Rebbe saw a lifestyle imbued with spirituality as the only way to be true to ourselves and one with our essence. To achieve the feeling of wholeness we long for, we must allow our divine soul to have a tangible home in our daily lives. When we tie our fragile outer selves to our unchanging inner core, a serene sense of harmony can rest upon us.

Newer trends in psychology have inched closer to the outlook of the Jewish mystics championed by the Rebbe.