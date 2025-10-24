[Living a spiritually committed life] obviously does not mean that we must renounce all worldly pleasures and live a life full of suffering and pain; for, as Chasidic teachings emphasize, self-affliction is not the ideal nor the goal. However, it is necessary to know what is truly important and what is only secondary. A “golden calf” shouldn’t be made of money or cinema and the like—surely you see for yourself that they are only of secondary value, or perhaps even entirely empty.
When you hold onto the Torah’s ways in your everyday life—particularly in your thought, speech and action—you “acquire your world.”1 And [not only a spiritual world, but] also this physical world, for your life is full of meaning and satisfaction… It is my prayer and hope that every one of you will walk on the path which our forefathers have paved for us, and you will each stride with confidence along your life’s way, happy and fulfilled physically, because you will be happy and fulfilled spiritually.2
— To a group of teenage girls, 1954
The Rebbe held a firm conviction: a lifestyle anchored in G‑dly ideals and spiritual practices is the most conducive to emotional stability. In the following chapter we will explore why this is and what it means.
The Iceberg
“It has been explained in our Torah,” reads a letter from 1965,
and this has also been confirmed by modern science—that a surface layer may cover up an essential trait or quality. Or to use modern terminology, the subconscious may be overlaid by the conscious mind. In such a case, conflicts are inevitable, for man’s essence is linked to the deep internal layers and not the superficial “cover,” which is subject to change and is under the influence of external forces.3
Drawing on age-old Jewish teachings, the Rebbe maintained that our conscious thoughts are but the tip of the iceberg. Underneath them lies an infinitely vaster, more powerful world full of subconscious suprarational drives. Although we don’t usually feel our subconscious, it nevertheless defines who we are, for a simple reason:
Our conscious selves are vulnerable to transient influences. As we all know from personal experience, our opinions and behaviors often change because of new circumstances and societal pressures. That malleable version of ourselves can hardly be called who we really are. But our inner, subconscious selves are different. They remain inherently unmoved by the outer world. They are beyond the news, beyond other people, beyond any fluctuation—they are our innate and consistent selves.
Therefore, when we succumb to the pressures of the outside world and drift away from our innermost desires, it naturally leaves us feeling unmoored and torn.
Scientific research and modern psychology have largely affirmed the general notion of a subconscious self. However, in defining what actually lies beneath our surface, Jewish wisdom differs significantly from early modern theories, especially those of Sigmund Freud.
In a letter to a NASA scientist, the Rebbe pointed out how a teaching from Maimonides4 in his magnum opus, Mishneh Torah, articulates what has become a mainstay of modern psychology—that human beings are composed of conscious and subconscious layers, and that society’s demands often cause our conscious selves to behave in ways that conflict with our innate subconscious desires. He then explained:
[However,] nothing in the above can be construed as confirmation of other aspects of the Freudian theory to the effect that man’s psyche is primarily governed by libido, the sex drive, etc. For these ideas are contrary to those of the Torah, whose view is that the human being is essentially good (as in the teaching of Maimonides, above). The only similarity is in the general idea that human nature is a composite of a substratum and various layers.5
Freud saw the human being through a materialistic, evolutionary lens. He presumed a person’s most basic urges to be generally the same as an animal’s—to avoid all pain and seek boundless pleasure. In Freud’s conception, the tectonic clash between these insatiable drives and societal norms creates an inevitable tension at the center of the human experience that can only be managed, never reconciled.
The Rebbe believed something else entirely. Citing the works of Maimonides and the Chasidic masters, he taught that a human being’s subconscious core is in fact their essential and eternal divine spark. No matter our conscious thoughts, no matter our overt behaviors, underneath them lies an unflinching soul that yearns for divine connection, that yearns to bond with others, that yearns to do what is just and to avoid all that is wrong.
Yes, life’s many pressures sometimes cause us to suppress our subconscious divine urges and instead go down a hedonistic or immoral path, leading to painful inner friction. But we can effectively resolve this dissonance by allowing our conscious selves—our everyday thoughts and actions—to mirror and align with our deeper selves buried under all the rubble.
Therefore, the Rebbe saw a lifestyle imbued with spirituality as the only way to be true to ourselves and one with our essence. To achieve the feeling of wholeness we long for, we must allow our divine soul to have a tangible home in our daily lives. When we tie our fragile outer selves to our unchanging inner core, a serene sense of harmony can rest upon us.
Newer trends in psychology have inched closer to the outlook of the Jewish mystics championed by the Rebbe.
Changing Attitudes
“On closer scrutiny,” a 1960 letter states about Freud,
one will indeed find many loopholes in his theory, and, in fact, it is remarkable that many of his most prominent disciples drifted away from his theories and established their own. And although they may differ from one another, they all have one thing in common; namely, the denial of Freud’s basic approach. Suffice it to mention only Jung, Adler, and, recently, Frankl.
It is especially interesting that Dr. Viktor Frankl, professor at the University of Vienna, makes purpose in life the cornerstone of his psychoanalytical system.6
Indeed, one of the major areas where Jung and Frankl broke with their teacher was in positing that spirituality and religion contribute profoundly to emotional wellbeing.
“I have treated many hundreds of patients,” Jung wrote. “Among those in the second half of life—that is to say, over thirty-five—there has not been one whose problem in the last resort was not that of finding a religious outlook on life. It is safe to say that every one of them fell ill because he had lost that which the living religions of every age have given their followers, and none of them has really been healed who did not regain his religious outlook.”7
Frankl responded similarly to an inquiry about his thoughts on religion:
“In contrast to Freud’s system of psychoanalysis, logotherapy [Frankl’s form of psychotherapy] sees man as a being dominated not by a drive for pleasure, and not by a will to power, but rather by a will to meaning. Therefore, logotherapy sees a person struggling for a life as meaningful as possible or being frustrated.
“And here is where religion comes in. Man, or a large essential part of the human population, goes one step beyond and strives also for an ultimate meaning. A religious individual is not satisfied only with finding a meaningful task to complete. He or she goes a step further to also include the awareness of a task giver—which is Divinity.”8
The Rebbe lauded Frankl’s views on the essence of man and the importance of spirituality in emotional wellbeing. He personally encouraged Frankl to not give up on his groundbreaking theories, despite the ridicule he was facing,9 and would often urge other psychologists to acquaint themselves with Frankl’s innovative writings.10
“I would like to take this opportunity,” concludes a letter to Dr. Stern-Miraz, a mental health professional based in Haifa, Israel,
to add another point, although this is in your field: the improving condition of [name omitted] illustrates (if evidence is necessary) the great power of faith—especially faith that is expressed in practical action, community work, observance of mitzvot, etc.—to foster emotional tranquility in a person, to reduce and sometimes even eliminate their inner conflicts, as well as [to alleviate] complaints they may have about their surroundings, and so on.
I’ve taken particular interest in the writing of Dr. Frankl (from Vienna) in this matter. To my wonder, however, it appears that his approach has not yet been appropriately publicized and appreciated….
With respect and blessings that you succeed in your work to heal those who are ill, and to effectively lead them to a healthy life—a life worthy to be called “life.”11
In the ensuing years, Frankl’s approach has indeed gained widespread recognition. His seminal work, Man’s Search for Meaning, was translated into over fifty languages, and was named by the Library of Congress as one of the ten most influential books in the United States.
